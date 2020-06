Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN PRESTIGIOUS VIA VERDE. THIS HOME HAS AN UPDATED KITCHEN AS WELL AS NEWER FLOORING THROUGHOUT. OPEN FLOOR-PLAN DOWNSTAIRS WITH HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS. BACKYARD IS PRIVATE WITH A PATIO MAKING IT GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING.

CALL RYAN TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING (626)482-0144