8182 High Society Way

Available furnished or unfurnished. Furnished at $9250/Month. Enjoy Country Club Living in The Crosby Estates at Rancho Santa Fe with magnificent Panoramic Views of the San Dieguito Mountains and River Valley. 4,611 sq ft. with 4 beds, 6 baths on a 26,136 sf lot. Gorgeous designer finishes with over $300k in upgrades, grand motor court driveway with fountain and 4 car garage. Hardwood flooring and custom carpet, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. See supplement. Also for sale see MLS