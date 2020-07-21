All apartments in San Diego County
8182 High Society Way
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

8182 High Society Way

8182 High Society Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8182 High Society Way, San Diego County, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available furnished or unfurnished. Furnished at $9250/Month. Enjoy Country Club Living in The Crosby Estates at Rancho Santa Fe with magnificent Panoramic Views of the San Dieguito Mountains and River Valley. 4,611 sq ft. with 4 beds, 6 baths on a 26,136 sf lot. Gorgeous designer finishes with over $300k in upgrades, grand motor court driveway with fountain and 4 car garage. Hardwood flooring and custom carpet, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. See supplement. Also for sale see MLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 16 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8182 High Society Way have any available units?
8182 High Society Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 8182 High Society Way have?
Some of 8182 High Society Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8182 High Society Way currently offering any rent specials?
8182 High Society Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8182 High Society Way pet-friendly?
No, 8182 High Society Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 8182 High Society Way offer parking?
Yes, 8182 High Society Way offers parking.
Does 8182 High Society Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8182 High Society Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8182 High Society Way have a pool?
No, 8182 High Society Way does not have a pool.
Does 8182 High Society Way have accessible units?
No, 8182 High Society Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8182 High Society Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8182 High Society Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8182 High Society Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8182 High Society Way does not have units with air conditioning.
