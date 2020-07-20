4836 Lake Shore Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Lovely Single Story Home in the Wonderfully Located Lake Rancho Viejo HOA Community of Fallbrook! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW



This Lovely Single Story, Single Family Home is ready for immediate show and move in!



3 Beds / 2 Baths / 1235 Square Feet / Fenced Back Yard Area / Community Pool Access / and Beautifully maintained Community Walking Trails!



It is being offered at $2300 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $2400 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



A single pet, small dog or cat, will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.

Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.



Appliances Not Included are: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. There is a dedicated laundry room and dryer hook up is natural gas.



Trash Service and Landscaper Included in Rent! Owner pays HOA dues.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE and Water through Rainbow Municipal Water Dist.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



This is an HOA community, The Lake Rancho Viejo HOA Community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



