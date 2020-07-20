All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

4836 Lake Shore Place

4836 Lake Shore Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4836 Lake Shore Place, San Diego County, CA 92028

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely Single Story Home in the Wonderfully Located Lake Rancho Viejo HOA Community of Fallbrook! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW

This Lovely Single Story, Single Family Home is ready for immediate show and move in!

3 Beds / 2 Baths / 1235 Square Feet / Fenced Back Yard Area / Community Pool Access / and Beautifully maintained Community Walking Trails!

It is being offered at $2300 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $2400 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

A single pet, small dog or cat, will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.
Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

Appliances Not Included are: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. There is a dedicated laundry room and dryer hook up is natural gas.

Trash Service and Landscaper Included in Rent! Owner pays HOA dues.

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE and Water through Rainbow Municipal Water Dist.

This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

This is an HOA community, The Lake Rancho Viejo HOA Community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

(RLNE4798184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 Lake Shore Place have any available units?
4836 Lake Shore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 4836 Lake Shore Place have?
Some of 4836 Lake Shore Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 Lake Shore Place currently offering any rent specials?
4836 Lake Shore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 Lake Shore Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4836 Lake Shore Place is pet friendly.
Does 4836 Lake Shore Place offer parking?
Yes, 4836 Lake Shore Place offers parking.
Does 4836 Lake Shore Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 Lake Shore Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 Lake Shore Place have a pool?
Yes, 4836 Lake Shore Place has a pool.
Does 4836 Lake Shore Place have accessible units?
No, 4836 Lake Shore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 Lake Shore Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 Lake Shore Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4836 Lake Shore Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4836 Lake Shore Place has units with air conditioning.
