Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

4732 Panache Drive

4732 Panache Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4732 Panache Dr, San Diego County, CA 92028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Brand New Construction Home in the Lovely Newly Developed Community of Aurora Heights in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.

Brand New Beazer Home, Just Completed this Year! Single Story, Quiet Cul de Sac Location in the Newly Developed and Beautiful Community of Aurora Heights in Fallbrook! SOLAR Included!

Complete with Community Parks, Walking Paths, Privately Gated Pool, Spa, & BBQ Areas! Children's Play Zones, Basketball Court, and Wide Open Grass Areas for Social Events & Get Togethers! This Community and Home Have it All! Convenient commuter location to the I-15 and Fwy 76! Minutes to downtown Bonsall & Fallbrook, as well as Camp Pendleton's back gate!

This Perfect Single Story Home offers 3 Beds / 2.5 Baths / 2461 Square Feet / 3 Car Attached Garage / And Completed Backyard Space Coming Soon!

It is being offered at $2900 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $3000 will be due at time of acceptance.
First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will not be considered at this time, Thank you.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Brand New Energy Efficient Appliances throughout home include: Built in Gas Stove Top, Gas Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer and Dryer units.

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Rainbow Water Dist, and Trash Service through Fallbrook Refuse EDCO.

This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Panache Drive have any available units?
4732 Panache Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 4732 Panache Drive have?
Some of 4732 Panache Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Panache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Panache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Panache Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4732 Panache Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 4732 Panache Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Panache Drive offers parking.
Does 4732 Panache Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4732 Panache Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Panache Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4732 Panache Drive has a pool.
Does 4732 Panache Drive have accessible units?
No, 4732 Panache Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Panache Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4732 Panache Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4732 Panache Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4732 Panache Drive has units with air conditioning.
