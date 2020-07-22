4732 Panache Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access new construction

Brand New Construction Home in the Lovely Newly Developed Community of Aurora Heights in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.



Brand New Beazer Home, Just Completed this Year! Single Story, Quiet Cul de Sac Location in the Newly Developed and Beautiful Community of Aurora Heights in Fallbrook! SOLAR Included!



Complete with Community Parks, Walking Paths, Privately Gated Pool, Spa, & BBQ Areas! Children's Play Zones, Basketball Court, and Wide Open Grass Areas for Social Events & Get Togethers! This Community and Home Have it All! Convenient commuter location to the I-15 and Fwy 76! Minutes to downtown Bonsall & Fallbrook, as well as Camp Pendleton's back gate!



This Perfect Single Story Home offers 3 Beds / 2.5 Baths / 2461 Square Feet / 3 Car Attached Garage / And Completed Backyard Space Coming Soon!



It is being offered at $2900 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $3000 will be due at time of acceptance.

First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will not be considered at this time, Thank you.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Brand New Energy Efficient Appliances throughout home include: Built in Gas Stove Top, Gas Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer and Dryer units.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Rainbow Water Dist, and Trash Service through Fallbrook Refuse EDCO.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



No Pets Allowed



