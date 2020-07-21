All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:40 PM

29762 Benchmark

29762 Benchmark Court · No Longer Available
Location

29762 Benchmark Court, San Diego County, CA 92026

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take a look at this gorgeous, air conditioned, 2 story North Escondido home. This home boasts upgraded laminate flooring, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, oversized windows that allow so much natural lighting, air conditioning, ceiling fans throughout most of the home, and much more. This home has 2 large master suites one with a private bathroom and the other with an adjoining door to a shared bathroom, 2 smaller yet spacious bedrooms all located on the second floor. The exterior is extra private thanks to the bamboo reed fencing, with ample space to dine outside with the family, or host a small barbecue with friends, landscaping is also low maintenance. The home is equipped with solar panels to help lighten the burden of the cost of electricity. There is ample parking as the home has an attached 2 car garage PLUS additional driveway parking. This home is situated in the serene and well maintained Courtyard at Treasures community. Its location provides easy freeway access and a short commute to Camp Pendleton. Pets will be considered and are subject to approval plus a $500 pet deposit. Sorry No Cats. Trash is included in the rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29762 Benchmark have any available units?
29762 Benchmark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 29762 Benchmark have?
Some of 29762 Benchmark's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29762 Benchmark currently offering any rent specials?
29762 Benchmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29762 Benchmark pet-friendly?
Yes, 29762 Benchmark is pet friendly.
Does 29762 Benchmark offer parking?
Yes, 29762 Benchmark offers parking.
Does 29762 Benchmark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29762 Benchmark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29762 Benchmark have a pool?
No, 29762 Benchmark does not have a pool.
Does 29762 Benchmark have accessible units?
No, 29762 Benchmark does not have accessible units.
Does 29762 Benchmark have units with dishwashers?
No, 29762 Benchmark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29762 Benchmark have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29762 Benchmark has units with air conditioning.
