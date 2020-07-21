29762 Benchmark

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Take a look at this gorgeous, air conditioned, 2 story North Escondido home. This home boasts upgraded laminate flooring, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, oversized windows that allow so much natural lighting, air conditioning, ceiling fans throughout most of the home, and much more. This home has 2 large master suites one with a private bathroom and the other with an adjoining door to a shared bathroom, 2 smaller yet spacious bedrooms all located on the second floor. The exterior is extra private thanks to the bamboo reed fencing, with ample space to dine outside with the family, or host a small barbecue with friends, landscaping is also low maintenance. The home is equipped with solar panels to help lighten the burden of the cost of electricity. There is ample parking as the home has an attached 2 car garage PLUS additional driveway parking. This home is situated in the serene and well maintained Courtyard at Treasures community. Its location provides easy freeway access and a short commute to Camp Pendleton. Pets will be considered and are subject to approval plus a $500 pet deposit. Sorry No Cats. Trash is included in the rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

