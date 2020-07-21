All apartments in San Diego County
16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135

16913 Laurel Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16913 Laurel Hill Lane, San Diego County, CA 92127

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Bridgeport - Laurel Hill Condos in Rancho Bernardo - Best Deal in Town! My owners love this place so much the placed an offer and is purchasing the home. This home is turn-key ready for Move In! As soon as my owners close, I will schedule an appointment to show. I'm sure this cutie will rent immediately. Gorgeous open floor plan, rarely available top floor unit. 2Br/2Ba, 1068sf. This unit has a single garage attached with a second garage close by. Hardwood floor, carpet, travertine bathroom floor, ceiling fans, Kitchen counter bar seating, large laundry closet just off the kitchen, and separate dining area adjacent to the family room. Walk to close by restaurants to enjoy dining out or walk to parks for a quiet relaxing afternoon. Poway Unified School District. An Exceptional Area and beautiful location.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5334992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 have any available units?
16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 have?
Some of 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 currently offering any rent specials?
16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 is pet friendly.
Does 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 offer parking?
Yes, 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 offers parking.
Does 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 have a pool?
Yes, 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 has a pool.
Does 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 have accessible units?
No, 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 does not have accessible units.
Does 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135 does not have units with air conditioning.
