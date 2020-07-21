16913 Laurel Hill Lane Unit 135

Amenities

Bridgeport - Laurel Hill Condos in Rancho Bernardo - Best Deal in Town! My owners love this place so much the placed an offer and is purchasing the home. This home is turn-key ready for Move In! As soon as my owners close, I will schedule an appointment to show. I'm sure this cutie will rent immediately. Gorgeous open floor plan, rarely available top floor unit. 2Br/2Ba, 1068sf. This unit has a single garage attached with a second garage close by. Hardwood floor, carpet, travertine bathroom floor, ceiling fans, Kitchen counter bar seating, large laundry closet just off the kitchen, and separate dining area adjacent to the family room. Walk to close by restaurants to enjoy dining out or walk to parks for a quiet relaxing afternoon. Poway Unified School District. An Exceptional Area and beautiful location.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5334992)