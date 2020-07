Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This is a terrific 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the gated community of Bernardo Point in 4S Ranch. Features: granite counters, custom vanities touches and a 3 car garage! 4S Ranch: a place designed with everything you need just a short drive (or walk) away. Stores, shops, schools, parks, trails and places to eat out, or take in. All located in the heart of the community. All right here, giving you more time for the important things in life and more places to spend that time