San Bruno, CA
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

405 Piccadilly Pl. #30

405 Piccadilly Place · (650) 355-5556
San Bruno
The Crossings
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA 94066
The Crossings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066

****OPEN HOUSE****
Saturday, June 20th @ 5:00pm-6:00pm

Unwind and relax in this peaceful one-bedroom apartment. Listen to the birds as you walk along the lush green pathways. The complex features many great amenities, including three swimming pools and two tennis courts. Enjoy your private deck in this tranquil unit, which is amazingly quiet, yet still so close to the city. It's just minutes from SFO and downtown SF.

-- UNIT AMENITIES--

- Impressive Top Floor, Corner Unit Condo at Peninsula Place
- 1-Bedroom/1-Bath
- Private Balcony
- Walk-In Closet with Custom Shelving
- Bedroom has Closet with Mirrored Doors
- Window Coverings
- Updated Kitchen Appliances, including Dishwasher
- One Assigned Carport Space, Plus Guest Parking
- Water & Garbage Included
- Professionally Managed

-- PROPERTY AMENITIES--

- Three Pools
- Spa
- Fitness Center w/Sauna
- Tennis Courts
- Club House
- Community Security
- Lush, Professionally Maintained Landscaping
- Laundry Facilities (Close To Unit)
- Across the street from Commodore Park
- Up the road from Tanforan Shopping Center and Town Center
- Close to Highways 280, 101 & 35
- Public Transportation: BART, SamTrans & CalTrain
- Walking Distance from Bayhill Shopping Center, YouTube and Walmart Corporate Offices

--LEASE TERMS--

- No Smoking
- No Co-signers
- Sorry, no pets
- Online Rent Payments Accepted
- Tenant Pays PG&E
- Rent: $2,200 per month
- Security Deposit: $3,300
- Total Move-in Cost: $5,500
- To Qualify: Combined gross monthly income of $6,600 required
- Lease: 1-Year Lease Required
- Renters Insurance is Required
- Application fee: $45.00 per adult
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.

Boardwalk Investments
www.boardwalkrents.com
CA DRE: 00623134

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3260776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 have any available units?
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 have?
Some of 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 currently offering any rent specials?
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 pet-friendly?
No, 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 offer parking?
Yes, 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 does offer parking.
Does 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 have a pool?
Yes, 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 has a pool.
Does 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 have accessible units?
No, 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Piccadilly Pl. #30 does not have units with air conditioning.
