405 Piccadilly Pl. #30

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking hot tub sauna tennis court

MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066



****OPEN HOUSE****

Saturday, June 20th @ 5:00pm-6:00pm



Unwind and relax in this peaceful one-bedroom apartment. Listen to the birds as you walk along the lush green pathways. The complex features many great amenities, including three swimming pools and two tennis courts. Enjoy your private deck in this tranquil unit, which is amazingly quiet, yet still so close to the city. It's just minutes from SFO and downtown SF.



-- UNIT AMENITIES--



- Impressive Top Floor, Corner Unit Condo at Peninsula Place

- 1-Bedroom/1-Bath

- Private Balcony

- Walk-In Closet with Custom Shelving

- Bedroom has Closet with Mirrored Doors

- Window Coverings

- Updated Kitchen Appliances, including Dishwasher

- One Assigned Carport Space, Plus Guest Parking

- Water & Garbage Included

- Professionally Managed



-- PROPERTY AMENITIES--



- Three Pools

- Spa

- Fitness Center w/Sauna

- Tennis Courts

- Club House

- Community Security

- Lush, Professionally Maintained Landscaping

- Laundry Facilities (Close To Unit)

- Across the street from Commodore Park

- Up the road from Tanforan Shopping Center and Town Center

- Close to Highways 280, 101 & 35

- Public Transportation: BART, SamTrans & CalTrain

- Walking Distance from Bayhill Shopping Center, YouTube and Walmart Corporate Offices



--LEASE TERMS--



- No Smoking

- No Co-signers

- Sorry, no pets

- Online Rent Payments Accepted

- Tenant Pays PG&E

- Rent: $2,200 per month

- Security Deposit: $3,300

- Total Move-in Cost: $5,500

- To Qualify: Combined gross monthly income of $6,600 required

- Lease: 1-Year Lease Required

- Renters Insurance is Required

- Application fee: $45.00 per adult

- All applicants must have good credit and good references.



Boardwalk Investments

www.boardwalkrents.com

CA DRE: 00623134



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3260776)