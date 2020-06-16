300 Courtland Dr # 4-2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in!



Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway. Centrally located and with gorgeous views of the bay and mountains.



This home is perfect for those who want to relax and unwind. Enjoy time with family and friends while watching TV on our Netflix equipped flat screen.



Two of the bedrooms have 2 full beds. Another bedroom has one full bed, and the last bedroom has a queen bed.



A washer and dryer are available in the laundry room.



All properties have good indoor ventilation, regularly cleaned air conditioners, and highly sanitized kitchen and bathroom equipment to avoid aerosol infection.



Interested in this apartment or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 360-224-3125.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5635999)