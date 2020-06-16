All apartments in San Bruno
Find more places like 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bruno, CA
/
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

300 Courtland Dr # 4-2

300 Courtland Dr · (650) 293-0426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Bruno
See all
Crestmoor
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 Courtland Dr, San Bruno, CA 94066
Crestmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $5195 · Avail. Jul 4

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in!

Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway. Centrally located and with gorgeous views of the bay and mountains.

This home is perfect for those who want to relax and unwind. Enjoy time with family and friends while watching TV on our Netflix equipped flat screen.

Two of the bedrooms have 2 full beds. Another bedroom has one full bed, and the last bedroom has a queen bed.

A washer and dryer are available in the laundry room.

All properties have good indoor ventilation, regularly cleaned air conditioners, and highly sanitized kitchen and bathroom equipment to avoid aerosol infection.

Interested in this apartment or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 360-224-3125.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 have any available units?
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 have?
Some of 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 pet-friendly?
No, 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 does offer parking.
Does 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 have a pool?
No, 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 does not have a pool.
Does 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 have accessible units?
No, 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 Courtland Dr # 4-2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acappella
1001 National Ave
San Bruno, CA 94066
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir
San Bruno, CA 94066
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave
San Bruno, CA 94066
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct
San Bruno, CA 94066

Similar Pages

San Bruno 1 BedroomsSan Bruno 2 Bedrooms
San Bruno Apartments with BalconySan Bruno Apartments with Gym
San Bruno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CA
Danville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestmoorSan Bruno Park
The Crossings

Apartments Near Colleges

Skyline CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity