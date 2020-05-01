1375 Niles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Pleasant, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in San Bruno.



The well-lit and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, big windows, sliding glass doors, and a fireplace. A kitchen fully equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage, and modern high-end appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, trash compactor, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Forced-air and electric heating are installed for climate control. Built-in-closets furnished the bedrooms. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos. The exterior features a porch, deck, a playhouse for the kids to have fun and a very large backyard with lots of privacy from the trees.



Additional Details:

Feel free to use the detached garage and off-street for parking.

Pets are welcome but negotiable in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: San Bruno City Park, Grundy Park, Junipero Serra Park, and Lions Park.



