Home
/
San Bruno, CA
/
1375 Niles Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1375 Niles Avenue

1375 Niles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Niles Avenue, San Bruno, CA 94066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Plus!!! Take advantage of the One time limited offer Move In discount of 50% OFF on the first month's rent if you will sign the lease on or before June 30, 2020.

Pleasant, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in San Bruno.

The well-lit and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, big windows, sliding glass doors, and a fireplace. A kitchen fully equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage, and modern high-end appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, trash compactor, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Forced-air and electric heating are installed for climate control. Built-in-closets furnished the bedrooms. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos. The exterior features a porch, deck, a playhouse for the kids to have fun and a very large backyard with lots of privacy from the trees.

Additional Details:
Feel free to use the detached garage and off-street for parking.
Pets are welcome but negotiable in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Tenant is responsible for water, trash, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: San Bruno City Park, Grundy Park, Junipero Serra Park, and Lions Park.

(RLNE5733317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Niles Avenue have any available units?
1375 Niles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bruno, CA.
What amenities does 1375 Niles Avenue have?
Some of 1375 Niles Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Niles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Niles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Niles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Niles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Niles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Niles Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1375 Niles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Niles Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Niles Avenue have a pool?
No, 1375 Niles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Niles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1375 Niles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Niles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Niles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Niles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1375 Niles Avenue has units with air conditioning.
