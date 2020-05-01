1237 Shelter Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Make this terrific, unfurnished, condo home property rental yours today! Experience living on the family-friendly Crestmoor neighborhood in San Bruno at this 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom unit.



The bright and airy interior has carpeted/tile floors and a wet bar. Its fabulous kitchen is equipped with a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range convection, and stove. There are shared/coin-operated washer/dryer available along with electric heating.



Lucky occupants will enjoy its balcony and free use or access to the shared pool, grass field, and fitness center. The property is in the 2nd floor and there is a storage area on the 3rd floor of the condo building that tenants can use. It comes with a carport that can fit 2 cars (parking spots # 69 & 8).



Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. No pets and no smoking, sorry. So come see this unit today before its gone!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qEUG8RtaRWR



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Buckeye Park, Grundy Park, and North Park.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5655841)