San Bruno, CA
1237 Shelter Creek Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:51 AM

1237 Shelter Creek Ln · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1237 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA 94066
Crestmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Make this terrific, unfurnished, condo home property rental yours today! Experience living on the family-friendly Crestmoor neighborhood in San Bruno at this 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom unit.

The bright and airy interior has carpeted/tile floors and a wet bar. Its fabulous kitchen is equipped with a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range convection, and stove. There are shared/coin-operated washer/dryer available along with electric heating.

Lucky occupants will enjoy its balcony and free use or access to the shared pool, grass field, and fitness center. The property is in the 2nd floor and there is a storage area on the 3rd floor of the condo building that tenants can use. It comes with a carport that can fit 2 cars (parking spots # 69 & 8).

Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. No pets and no smoking, sorry. So come see this unit today before its gone!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qEUG8RtaRWR

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Buckeye Park, Grundy Park, and North Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5655841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Shelter Creek Lane have any available units?
1237 Shelter Creek Lane has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1237 Shelter Creek Lane have?
Some of 1237 Shelter Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Shelter Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Shelter Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Shelter Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Shelter Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 1237 Shelter Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Shelter Creek Lane does offer parking.
Does 1237 Shelter Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 Shelter Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Shelter Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1237 Shelter Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 1237 Shelter Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1237 Shelter Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Shelter Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Shelter Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Shelter Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Shelter Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
