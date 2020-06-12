Apartment List
/
CA
/
san bernardino
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

90 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Bernardino, CA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Blair Park
1 Unit Available
1437 W Marshall Boulevard
1437 West Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
Completely remodeled home. Large home ready to move in today. New Kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counter tops and island. New Laminate flooring throughout the entire home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall Hills
1 Unit Available
5051 Auburn Ave.
5051 Auburn Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1333 sqft
3/2 Single Family Pool Home for Lease in North San Bernardino! - - 1 year lease term. - All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Verdemont
1 Unit Available
6888 Caitlin St
6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA
6888 Caitlin St Available 07/01/20 North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15
1480 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1265 sqft
Lovely Townhouse with Upgrades - Showings by appointment. Masks and social distancing required. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-level townhouse.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2811 Mt View Ave
2811 North Mountain View Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1475 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING/CHECK STATUS NEXT WEEK >>>> North San Bernardino Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 3 bed, 2 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, fireplace, formal dining room, built in cabinets throughout, wall A/C in living room and

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
University
1 Unit Available
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
San Gorgonio
1 Unit Available
2122 E Amanda Street
2122 Amanda Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house newly-partially remodeled in last 5 years, with newer paint, newer carpet, newer window coverings, and newer appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Pointe
1 Unit Available
2748 S Erin Way
2748 South Erin Way, San Bernardino, CA
Single story home with a nice front porch formal living room/ dining room. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace, new laminate in the 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Downtown San Bernardino
1 Unit Available
143 E 4th Street
143 East 4th Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1 bath, stove, near bus, shopping, government offices, and parks. Spacious living room with large windows, small functional bedrooms and interior just painted.  No pets. Water, rubbish, sewer included.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Hudson Park
1 Unit Available
1459 Morgan Rd.
1459 Morgan Road, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
972 sqft
1459 Morgan Rd. Available 05/15/20 (Section-8 OK) For Rent by Owner, 3-Bed House in San Bernardino near Cal State - 3-Bed/1-Bath House located in San Bernardino close to Cal State. New Carpet/Paint, Garage, Washer/Dryer hookups Qualifications: 1.
Results within 1 mile of San Bernardino

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1120 Canyon View Ln.
1120 Canyon View Lane, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1137 sqft
Clean single story on Colton/Grand Terrace border - New paint, updated kitchen. Good size backyard. Close to shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732724)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28770 Harwick Dr
28770 Harwick Drive, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2407 sqft
28770 Harwick Drive - Just Listed! Beautifully designed & decorated home in East Highland(No Association) Huge master bath & suite with 4 fixture bath and double sinks.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24663 Barton Rd
24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
across the street from Loma Linda University - https://drive.google.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
780 Pepperwood St.
780 Pepperwood Street, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
780 Pepperwood St. Available 07/01/20 3/2 Single-story Home for Lease in Colton, California! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story home available for lease in Colton, California. As you enter, appreciate the cozy front living room with a fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
6757 Grove Avenue
6757 Grove Avenue, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home. Great curb appeal. Beautiful neighborhood with convenient access to the freeway and shopping centers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Curtis
1 Unit Available
8035 Marilyn Street
8035 Marilyn Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
House is a single story, 3 bedrooms with 2 baths located in an area close to San Bernardino International Airport.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
27991 Clifton Street
27991 Clifton Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
For showings, please contact Denice at (714) 614-7942 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! Cozy Highland Home on the east side of Boulder Ave. Spacious 2 car garage providing plenty of space for car, storage, and hobbies.
Results within 5 miles of San Bernardino
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
492 W. Cornell Dr.
492 West Cornell Drive, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
***RIALTO HOME WITH CUSTOM UPGRADE, CENTRAL AC/HEAT, LARGE BACK YARD*** - MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES 3 BEDS/2 BATHS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM LARGE BACKYARD, THIS HOME HAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY UPGRADED BY OWNER.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
638 S Iris Avenue
638 South Iris Avenue, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
638 S Iris Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Wonderful single-family home on a large lot.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Saint Andrews
111 Saint Andrew's Drive, Lake Arrowhead, CA
Arrowhead Woods 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Rental in Lake Arrowhead, Wonderful home with off street parking. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large family room. Living room has fireplace with nice high ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

June 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report. San Bernardino rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Bernardino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report. San Bernardino rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Bernardino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Bernardino rent trends were flat over the past month

San Bernardino rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Bernardino stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,070 for a two-bedroom. San Bernardino's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Bernardino, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    San Bernardino rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in San Bernardino, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. San Bernardino is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Bernardino's median two-bedroom rent of $1,070 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in San Bernardino.
    • While San Bernardino's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Bernardino than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in San Bernardino.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Bernardino 1 BedroomsSan Bernardino 2 BedroomsSan Bernardino 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Bernardino 3 BedroomsSan Bernardino Accessible ApartmentsSan Bernardino Apartments with Balcony
    San Bernardino Apartments with GarageSan Bernardino Apartments with GymSan Bernardino Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Bernardino Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Bernardino Apartments with Parking
    San Bernardino Apartments with PoolSan Bernardino Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Bernardino Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Bernardino Furnished ApartmentsSan Bernardino Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
    West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CASan Dimas, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA
    Palm Springs, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    San Bernardino Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    Chaffey College