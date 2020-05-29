5051 Auburn Ave.

Amenities
3/2 Single Family Pool Home for Lease in North San Bernardino! - - 1 year lease term.
- All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications. We accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis.
- 24 Hour Lease line: Call (909)870-5012
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home with pool available for lease in San Bernardino, California. Enjoy a recently remodeled home with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Kitchen equipped with Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Kitchen is open to the family room. Washer and Dryer included. In-ground crystal clear swimming pool. Small pets OK under 25lb only at a 2 pet limit, no exceptions. Additional pet deposit is required. Tenant must carry renter's insurance and provide proof upon move-in. Ready for immediate move-in and showing.
