Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed

Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.



Come home each day to a space that provides comfort, convenience, and luxury. Indulge in the premium finishes and designer materials located throughout your home. Spacious floor plans are complemented by streams of natural light that flow in through oversized windows. To top it off, you’ll have your own private patio or balcony, so you can enjoy a fresh breeze and some sunshine without ever leaving home.



Throughout our community of Redlands apartments, find modern comforts around every corner. Our stunning, resort-style swimming pool is the ideal place to relax during your time off. When it comes to getting work done, feel free to use the resident clubhouse, which offers both conference rooms and work stations. A state-of-the-art fitness center suppo