All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like The Summit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
The Summit
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

The Summit

Open Now until 6pm
27431 San Bernardino Ave · (256) 380-4728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SUMMER SPECIAL: Two weeks free on select two bedrooms!

Location

27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA 92374
Northwest Redlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 260 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 081 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 169 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 186 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 271 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.

Come home each day to a space that provides comfort, convenience, and luxury. Indulge in the premium finishes and designer materials located throughout your home. Spacious floor plans are complemented by streams of natural light that flow in through oversized windows. To top it off, you’ll have your own private patio or balcony, so you can enjoy a fresh breeze and some sunshine without ever leaving home.

Throughout our community of Redlands apartments, find modern comforts around every corner. Our stunning, resort-style swimming pool is the ideal place to relax during your time off. When it comes to getting work done, feel free to use the resident clubhouse, which offers both conference rooms and work stations. A state-of-the-art fitness center suppo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit have any available units?
The Summit has 20 units available starting at $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Summit have?
Some of The Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SPECIAL: Two weeks free on select two bedrooms!
Is The Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit is pet friendly.
Does The Summit offer parking?
No, The Summit does not offer parking.
Does The Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit have a pool?
Yes, The Summit has a pool.
Does The Summit have accessible units?
No, The Summit does not have accessible units.
Does The Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, The Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, The Summit does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Summit?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Evergreen
10730 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr
Ontario, CA 91764

Similar Pages

San Bernardino County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CAEnterprise, NVGarden Grove, CATustin, CAChino, CAEastvale, CAMontclair, CAGlendora, CALa Verne, CADiamond Bar, CAClaremont, CA
Yorba Linda, CAPomona, CASan Dimas, CARidgecrest, CACalifornia City, CABrea, CABoulder City, NVLaughlin, NVBullhead City, AZYucca Valley, CAJoshua Tree, CADesert Hot Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity