9474 Flora Vista Street

This is a cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Apple Valley. This property is located fairly close to the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. This home has an attached 2- car garage. Living room features a fireplace that will be great for those cold nights. Kitchen has a good amount of cabinet space for all your storage needs. Bedrooms are good size and home features ceiling fans throughout! Yard is very spacious. This home is a definite must see!



This property is zoned for horses!



For an easier way to get to the home please go through Laramie St. You can find Laramie St. off of Central Ave, between Ocotillo and Roundup Way.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information, please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.



Listing Provided By:

Mesa Properties Inc.

12555-A Mariposa Rd.

Victorville, CA 92392

www.mesaproperties.net

(760)713-6690



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,360, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.