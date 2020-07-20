All apartments in San Bernardino County
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
9474 Flora Vista Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:53 PM

9474 Flora Vista Street

9474 Flora Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9474 Flora Vista Rd, San Bernardino County, CA 92308

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Apple Valley. This property is located fairly close to the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. This home has an attached 2- car garage. Living room features a fireplace that will be great for those cold nights. Kitchen has a good amount of cabinet space for all your storage needs. Bedrooms are good size and home features ceiling fans throughout! Yard is very spacious. This home is a definite must see!

This property is zoned for horses!

For an easier way to get to the home please go through Laramie St. You can find Laramie St. off of Central Ave, between Ocotillo and Roundup Way.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information, please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.

Listing Provided By:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92392
www.mesaproperties.net
(760)713-6690

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,360, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9474 Flora Vista Street have any available units?
9474 Flora Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 9474 Flora Vista Street have?
Some of 9474 Flora Vista Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9474 Flora Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
9474 Flora Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9474 Flora Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9474 Flora Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 9474 Flora Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 9474 Flora Vista Street offers parking.
Does 9474 Flora Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9474 Flora Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9474 Flora Vista Street have a pool?
No, 9474 Flora Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 9474 Flora Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 9474 Flora Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9474 Flora Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9474 Flora Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9474 Flora Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9474 Flora Vista Street has units with air conditioning.
