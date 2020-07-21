6715 Mount Lassen Avenue

Amenities

Perfectly situated for easy access to JT AND 29 Palms. Updated and modern open plan cottage on a level and gated 1 acre+ lot in the popular Panorama Heights neighborhood just east of Joshua Tree Village. Enormous master suite with walk in closet and oversized bathroom. Second bedroom with bathroom. New modern flooring, new kitchen cabinets with soft close hinges, new counters and new appliances, including laundry. Updates to the bathrooms and new lighting throughout, inside and out. Fresh paint and clean and tidy outside. Covered patio with amazing faraway views.