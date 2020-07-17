All apartments in San Bernardino County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

51735 St James Place

51735 St. James Pl · (760) 228-7368
Location

51735 St. James Pl, San Bernardino County, CA 92256

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 51735 St James Place · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2004 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Spanish mid century House with Astonishing Views. - Stylish and modern Spanish mid century house. Over 2,000’ floor plan. This property is unfurnished.Featuring a huge chefs kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, beautiful spaces throughout the house, including a reading room and courtyard, a side yard with a view of the Sawtooth Mountains and the privacy of your own house. Enter through the impressive arched front patio. There are thousands of acres of natural desert beauty at the edge of the property, called the Pioneertown Mountain Wilderness. Yours to hike, picnic and explore. Then return to the house for a BBQ, and watch the amazing sunsets and starry nights, or catch a live show and great food at the world famous Pappy and Harriet's just a few minutes down the road. Anything you need from town is just ten minutes away but you will feel like you're in another world. Please call us to schedule an appointment for viewing the property. Pet at owners discretion.This property is a Placement only. 1 Year lease required. 760-228-RENT. $35 application fee. Offered by Roadrunner Realty. Lic.# 01517134

(RLNE5881235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51735 St James Place have any available units?
51735 St James Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51735 St James Place have?
Some of 51735 St James Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51735 St James Place currently offering any rent specials?
51735 St James Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51735 St James Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 51735 St James Place is pet friendly.
Does 51735 St James Place offer parking?
No, 51735 St James Place does not offer parking.
Does 51735 St James Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51735 St James Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51735 St James Place have a pool?
No, 51735 St James Place does not have a pool.
Does 51735 St James Place have accessible units?
No, 51735 St James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 51735 St James Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51735 St James Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 51735 St James Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51735 St James Place has units with air conditioning.
