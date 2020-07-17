51735 St James Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill

Spanish mid century House with Astonishing Views. - Stylish and modern Spanish mid century house. Over 2,000’ floor plan. This property is unfurnished.Featuring a huge chefs kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, beautiful spaces throughout the house, including a reading room and courtyard, a side yard with a view of the Sawtooth Mountains and the privacy of your own house. Enter through the impressive arched front patio. There are thousands of acres of natural desert beauty at the edge of the property, called the Pioneertown Mountain Wilderness. Yours to hike, picnic and explore. Then return to the house for a BBQ, and watch the amazing sunsets and starry nights, or catch a live show and great food at the world famous Pappy and Harriet's just a few minutes down the road. Anything you need from town is just ten minutes away but you will feel like you're in another world. Please call us to schedule an appointment for viewing the property. Pet at owners discretion.This property is a Placement only. 1 Year lease required. 760-228-RENT. $35 application fee. Offered by Roadrunner Realty. Lic.# 01517134



(RLNE5881235)