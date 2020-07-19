All apartments in Rowland Heights
2600 Pointer Drive

2600 Pointer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Pointer Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
This beautiful two-story home sits on over an acre of land in the Sunset Ridge Gated Community in Walnut. The whole house has been remodeled!! There is a brand-new kitchen with new appliances, new flooring and Granite Counter-tops, including a new Island. There is brand new laminated flooring throughout the whole house. The entire inside has been painted and the bathrooms have all been remodeled. There is lots of great lighting, three fireplaces and fruit trees all around. There is also a regulation size tennis court and basketball court as part of the property!
This is a gorgeous home waiting for the right tenant. This one won’t last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Pointer Drive have any available units?
2600 Pointer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2600 Pointer Drive have?
Some of 2600 Pointer Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Pointer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Pointer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Pointer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Pointer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 2600 Pointer Drive offer parking?
No, 2600 Pointer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Pointer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Pointer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Pointer Drive have a pool?
No, 2600 Pointer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Pointer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2600 Pointer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Pointer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Pointer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 Pointer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 Pointer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

