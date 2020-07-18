All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2320 Ridgeview Avenue

2320 Ridgeview Avenue · (626) 290-6501
Location

2320 Ridgeview Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2789 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Newly Remodeled***Prestige Rancho El Dorado Estates by S & S Homes in Rowland Heights*** 4 bedrooms, 3 baths; 3-car attached garage; Bright and airy floor plan and South facing; New installed floor with wood and tiles; High vaulted ceiling; 1 bedroom downstairs, master suite and other 3 bedrooms upstairs. remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, cabinets and appliances; Separated laundry room; Laundry chute at 2nd floor for direct access to laundry room; Large sunny back yard; School, library, and park are nearby; Convenient to restaurants, shops, markets,and more; Easy access to 60 and 57 freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Ridgeview Avenue have any available units?
2320 Ridgeview Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2320 Ridgeview Avenue have?
Some of 2320 Ridgeview Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Ridgeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Ridgeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Ridgeview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Ridgeview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 2320 Ridgeview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Ridgeview Avenue offers parking.
Does 2320 Ridgeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Ridgeview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Ridgeview Avenue have a pool?
No, 2320 Ridgeview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Ridgeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2320 Ridgeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Ridgeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Ridgeview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Ridgeview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Ridgeview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
