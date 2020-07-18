2320 Ridgeview Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***Newly Remodeled***Prestige Rancho El Dorado Estates by S & S Homes in Rowland Heights*** 4 bedrooms, 3 baths; 3-car attached garage; Bright and airy floor plan and South facing; New installed floor with wood and tiles; High vaulted ceiling; 1 bedroom downstairs, master suite and other 3 bedrooms upstairs. remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, cabinets and appliances; Separated laundry room; Laundry chute at 2nd floor for direct access to laundry room; Large sunny back yard; School, library, and park are nearby; Convenient to restaurants, shops, markets,and more; Easy access to 60 and 57 freeway