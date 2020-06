2054 Dacian Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

LANDLORD SEEKING WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS ONLY. BRIGHT AND AIRY OPEN BEAM CEILING SINGLE-STORY END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. FRESH NEW CARPET AND PAINT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILING IN ALL 3 BEDROOMS, KITCHEN, AND LIVING ROOM. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM SEEMINGLY ENOUGH FOR 2 SEPARATE AREAS. BRAND NEW FAUX WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED SLIDING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOW IN LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN. A PRIVATE / SERENE PATIO PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY. MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 MIRRORED CLOSETS. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/ DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN. COMMUNITY GATED POOL, CLUB HOUSE, TENNIS COURT, GREEN LAWN AREA. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO 2 SUPERMARKETS, BANK, SHOPS, RESTAURANT, AND ROYAL VISTA GOLF COURSE. QUICK AND EASY ACCESS TO 60 AND 57 FWY. NO PET PLEASE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.