Rowland Heights, CA
20359 Portside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20359 Portside Drive

20359 Portside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20359 Portside Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This Walnut jewel sits on a summit community and backs on Brea Canyon, backyard provides additional privacy w/ concrete plant beds and greeted by a peaceful canyon scenery.
1,647 sq. ft. one-story SINGLE FAMILY HOME, w/ 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2-car attached garage, 1 laundry room and a welcoming high-end kitchen upgraded w/ beautiful granite counters, travertine diamond patterned flooring, solid wood pantries and glass door cabinet; Kitchen window, living room and master bedroom sliding doors look out onto mountain in the distance.
All entire bathrooms have been upgraded to nature stone and granite backsplash walls. This fabulous home comes with stainless face refrigerator and high-end stove and range truly move-in ready, close to Freeway 57/60 access, neighborhood markets, golf course and community parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20359 Portside Drive have any available units?
20359 Portside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 20359 Portside Drive have?
Some of 20359 Portside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20359 Portside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20359 Portside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20359 Portside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20359 Portside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 20359 Portside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20359 Portside Drive offers parking.
Does 20359 Portside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20359 Portside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20359 Portside Drive have a pool?
No, 20359 Portside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20359 Portside Drive have accessible units?
No, 20359 Portside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20359 Portside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20359 Portside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20359 Portside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20359 Portside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
