20359 Portside Drive

Amenities

This Walnut jewel sits on a summit community and backs on Brea Canyon, backyard provides additional privacy w/ concrete plant beds and greeted by a peaceful canyon scenery.

1,647 sq. ft. one-story SINGLE FAMILY HOME, w/ 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2-car attached garage, 1 laundry room and a welcoming high-end kitchen upgraded w/ beautiful granite counters, travertine diamond patterned flooring, solid wood pantries and glass door cabinet; Kitchen window, living room and master bedroom sliding doors look out onto mountain in the distance.

All entire bathrooms have been upgraded to nature stone and granite backsplash walls. This fabulous home comes with stainless face refrigerator and high-end stove and range truly move-in ready, close to Freeway 57/60 access, neighborhood markets, golf course and community parks.