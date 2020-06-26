All apartments in Rowland Heights
Rowland Heights, CA
19139 Hastings Street
19139 Hastings Street

19139 Hastings St · No Longer Available
Rowland Heights
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

19139 Hastings St, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move In Ready!! This spectacular 7 bedroom & 6.5 bathroom contemporary & upgraded residence located in the heart of Rowland Heights 24 hours guard gated community ‘Ridgemoor Estate’ located at the top of the hill. Double-door entry, High-ceiling and abundant natural light in the formal living room and dining area. New wood shutters in the huge family room. New dish washer and double wall oven in the Gourmet kitchen. Over sized center island with granite counter top, separate Chinese wok kitchen. Wood flooring through out the house. 2 bedroom suites downstairs, Huge master bedroom suite with fantastic city light and mountain view, additional 2 bedroom suites upstairs and 2 bedrooms with Jack & Jill. The professional landscaping bring you all seasons surprise. The property located in Rowland Unified school district, which has 7 Gold Ribbon Schools, 4 National Blue Ribbon Schools - 16 California State Distinguished Schools and more state Golden Bell awards than any other school district in the region. One of the safest community in the area, with the convenient location near supermarkets, restaurants, shopping centers, city library, schools and access to Fwy (60 & 57)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19139 Hastings Street have any available units?
19139 Hastings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 19139 Hastings Street have?
Some of 19139 Hastings Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19139 Hastings Street currently offering any rent specials?
19139 Hastings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19139 Hastings Street pet-friendly?
No, 19139 Hastings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 19139 Hastings Street offer parking?
No, 19139 Hastings Street does not offer parking.
Does 19139 Hastings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19139 Hastings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19139 Hastings Street have a pool?
No, 19139 Hastings Street does not have a pool.
Does 19139 Hastings Street have accessible units?
No, 19139 Hastings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19139 Hastings Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19139 Hastings Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19139 Hastings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19139 Hastings Street does not have units with air conditioning.
