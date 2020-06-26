19139 Hastings Street

Amenities

Move In Ready!! This spectacular 7 bedroom & 6.5 bathroom contemporary & upgraded residence located in the heart of Rowland Heights 24 hours guard gated community ‘Ridgemoor Estate’ located at the top of the hill. Double-door entry, High-ceiling and abundant natural light in the formal living room and dining area. New wood shutters in the huge family room. New dish washer and double wall oven in the Gourmet kitchen. Over sized center island with granite counter top, separate Chinese wok kitchen. Wood flooring through out the house. 2 bedroom suites downstairs, Huge master bedroom suite with fantastic city light and mountain view, additional 2 bedroom suites upstairs and 2 bedrooms with Jack & Jill. The professional landscaping bring you all seasons surprise. The property located in Rowland Unified school district, which has 7 Gold Ribbon Schools, 4 National Blue Ribbon Schools - 16 California State Distinguished Schools and more state Golden Bell awards than any other school district in the region. One of the safest community in the area, with the convenient location near supermarkets, restaurants, shopping centers, city library, schools and access to Fwy (60 & 57)