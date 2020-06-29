18832 Leesbury Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the Exclusive RIDGEMOOR Estates, the community that provides 24-hour guard gated security. This estate home offers 5 bedrooms (1 without a closet) and 3 bath. Double door leads to a grand foyer. Two story ceilings in living room with huge windows that allow lots of natural light. Formal dining room. Huge sized room (use as a bedroom) and bathroom on the first level! Gourmet kitchen has center island with granite countertop along with built in JennAir stove, double oven and microwave. Wood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the family/great room that opens up to the kitchen and lush green grass backyard to create the perfect entertainment space. Inside, stairway (with additional storage beneath) leads to the second story. HUGE LOFT area-can easily be used as a family room, entertainment room or 6th bedroom. Luxurious master suite has a large walk in closet with built in cabinets. Large master bathroom with separate shower and soaking bathtub. Bathroom windows overlook the beautiful back yard, trees and tranquil, serene greenery. Central air conditioner & heat systems. 2 car garage with storage. Individual laundry room with shelving. Very convenient location, close to school, shopping center, park, supermarket.