All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 18832 Leesbury Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
18832 Leesbury Way
Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:26 PM

18832 Leesbury Way

18832 Leesbury Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18832 Leesbury Way, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the Exclusive RIDGEMOOR Estates, the community that provides 24-hour guard gated security. This estate home offers 5 bedrooms (1 without a closet) and 3 bath. Double door leads to a grand foyer. Two story ceilings in living room with huge windows that allow lots of natural light. Formal dining room. Huge sized room (use as a bedroom) and bathroom on the first level! Gourmet kitchen has center island with granite countertop along with built in JennAir stove, double oven and microwave. Wood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the family/great room that opens up to the kitchen and lush green grass backyard to create the perfect entertainment space. Inside, stairway (with additional storage beneath) leads to the second story. HUGE LOFT area-can easily be used as a family room, entertainment room or 6th bedroom. Luxurious master suite has a large walk in closet with built in cabinets. Large master bathroom with separate shower and soaking bathtub. Bathroom windows overlook the beautiful back yard, trees and tranquil, serene greenery. Central air conditioner & heat systems. 2 car garage with storage. Individual laundry room with shelving. Very convenient location, close to school, shopping center, park, supermarket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18832 Leesbury Way have any available units?
18832 Leesbury Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 18832 Leesbury Way have?
Some of 18832 Leesbury Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18832 Leesbury Way currently offering any rent specials?
18832 Leesbury Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18832 Leesbury Way pet-friendly?
No, 18832 Leesbury Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 18832 Leesbury Way offer parking?
Yes, 18832 Leesbury Way offers parking.
Does 18832 Leesbury Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18832 Leesbury Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18832 Leesbury Way have a pool?
No, 18832 Leesbury Way does not have a pool.
Does 18832 Leesbury Way have accessible units?
No, 18832 Leesbury Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18832 Leesbury Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18832 Leesbury Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18832 Leesbury Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18832 Leesbury Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 BedroomsRowland Heights Apartments with Balcony
Rowland Heights Apartments with GymRowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CA
Artesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles