Home
/
Rosemead, CA
/
1080 Walnut Grove Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

1080 Walnut Grove Avenue

1080 Walnut Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Walnut Grove Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Lovely Spacious Condo Unit in Peaceful Gated Parkview Greens Community! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo unit provides an incredibly spacious dwelling for any household to enjoy. This home boasts a comfortable open floor plan. On the entry level, you will find a bright & airy living and dining room with plush carpet flooring, a cozy brick fireplace, and huge sliding glass doors that provide access to a private balcony, as well as plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen also follows the open-concept design with passthrough windows facing out to the living room; kitchen features include wooden cabinets, tile counter-tops, breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and gas stove, oven & range. In addition there is a room next to the kitchen can be used as a separate dining area, office, or lounge space. Both bedrooms are comfortable in size and located on the second level, including a luxurious Master suite with expansive walk-in closet and attached bath with dual-sink vanity area, and its own private balcony. A center skylight above the stairs brings in an abundance of light that truly illuminates the home. Laundry hook-ups are conveniently located at the bottom floor along with a private bonus room/den and attached 2-car garage. Don’t miss your chance to inhabit this home and enjoy its fantastic features and outstanding location near peaceful Whittier Narrows park, Montebello Town Center, Walmart, Costco, shopping centers, & a variety of delectable restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue have any available units?
1080 Walnut Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue have?
Some of 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Walnut Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemead.
Does 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1080 Walnut Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
