1080 Walnut Grove Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Lovely Spacious Condo Unit in Peaceful Gated Parkview Greens Community! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo unit provides an incredibly spacious dwelling for any household to enjoy. This home boasts a comfortable open floor plan. On the entry level, you will find a bright & airy living and dining room with plush carpet flooring, a cozy brick fireplace, and huge sliding glass doors that provide access to a private balcony, as well as plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen also follows the open-concept design with passthrough windows facing out to the living room; kitchen features include wooden cabinets, tile counter-tops, breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and gas stove, oven & range. In addition there is a room next to the kitchen can be used as a separate dining area, office, or lounge space. Both bedrooms are comfortable in size and located on the second level, including a luxurious Master suite with expansive walk-in closet and attached bath with dual-sink vanity area, and its own private balcony. A center skylight above the stairs brings in an abundance of light that truly illuminates the home. Laundry hook-ups are conveniently located at the bottom floor along with a private bonus room/den and attached 2-car garage. Don’t miss your chance to inhabit this home and enjoy its fantastic features and outstanding location near peaceful Whittier Narrows park, Montebello Town Center, Walmart, Costco, shopping centers, & a variety of delectable restaurants!