5033 Saint Francis Way.

SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other site with different contact information, please notify our office as it is a scam and fraudulent ad. You must APPLY through TITAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT to qualify to rent this property.



https://fusion.realtourvision.com/104572



https://fusion.realtourvision.com/s/idx/104572



Well maintained 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Rocklin.



Comes equipped with Central Heat & Air, Fireplace, Gas Stove, Two Car Garage and Yard.



All approved applicants will be required to carry Renters Insurance throughout their Tenancy.



Advertised rent includes a $25.00 per month discount for online rent payments after initial move-in rent. Online rent payments are FREE and only require a checking or savings account along with an active email address. Other electronic payment options available but service fees apply.



Resident Satisfaction Programs:

Quality air filters shipped to your door every 90 days to help save you 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment for $10.00 per month. Note additional charge of $10.00 per month applies for all properties with HVAC systems for our HVAC Maintenance Reduction Program. You no longer have to remember to go buy new filters every 90 days; receive it on your doorstep and simply install.



We want your rental experience to be a delight that treats you with the respect and attentiveness you deserve. Whether you’re dealing with a maintenance emergency or have general questions regarding your home, we want to provide you with an immediate response 24/7/365. Weekend, holidays, or middle of the night, we want you to have the help you need. To give you the care and attention that you deserve, we’ve chosen to partner with a company called Latchel to offer you a 24/7 Home Assistant for $14.99 per month. Not only do you get a personal home assistant 24/7, they cover some Tenant maintenance fees that may arise during a tenancy. Brochure with full details available.



Rental Qualifications:

-Tenant credit score of at least 680 with no unpaid liens or collections

-No bankruptcy, foreclosure, or judgments in last 3 years

-Tenant combined gross monthly income equal to at least 3x monthly rent

-Minimum 1 year with current employer

-No evictions in past 5 years

-Tenant has minimum 3 years verifiable good rental history with Current & Previous Landlord



Application Process: A complete application is necessary from each adult (anyone 18 years or older) who intends to reside at the property or stay more than 3 days per month. An application fee is required for each application as a processing fee to verify income, credit, and eviction history. The fee is non-refundable once the application processing has begun. We accept payment for processing online by credit card. Please submit the following with each application: Valid photo ID, Last Two Pay Stubs, Most Recent Bank Statement, and $45.00 Application Fee. *Please note any information incorrectly entered on an application requiring re-running the application will require an additional $45.00 application fee and your written authorization so please double check your social, date of birth and previous addresses. **Some properties may work with qualified co-signers if Applicant does not meet the criteria listed above. Thank you!



Rental Verification Process:

For Landlord verifications Titan Property Management uses a third party 24/7 service to gather rental verifications, LandLord Verification™ Online submitted through our portal at www.landlordv.com/titan

*There is a $7.95 fee for up to 3 Landlord references. We require current and previous Landlord reference for each Applicant so if Applicants have different Landlords they will each be required to submit.

**Addresses provided are matched to credit report and Ownership is pulled through Title to verify accuracy.



To schedule a showing please click the schedule showing button if available now or contact our leasing team at (916) 553-2866.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

