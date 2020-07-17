All apartments in Rocklin
Home
/
Rocklin, CA
/
5033 Saint Francis Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:40 PM

5033 Saint Francis Way

5033 Saint Francis Way · (916) 553-2866
Location

5033 Saint Francis Way, Rocklin, CA 95677
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other site with different contact information, please notify our office as it is a scam and fraudulent ad. You must APPLY through TITAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT to qualify to rent this property.

TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR BY CLICKING ON THE LINK BELOW
https://fusion.realtourvision.com/104572

Photo Gallery & house website:
https://fusion.realtourvision.com/s/idx/104572

Well maintained 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Rocklin.

Comes equipped with Central Heat & Air, Fireplace, Gas Stove, Two Car Garage and Yard.

All approved applicants will be required to carry Renters Insurance throughout their Tenancy.

Advertised rent includes a $25.00 per month discount for online rent payments after initial move-in rent. Online rent payments are FREE and only require a checking or savings account along with an active email address. Other electronic payment options available but service fees apply.

Resident Satisfaction Programs:
Quality air filters shipped to your door every 90 days to help save you 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment for $10.00 per month. Note additional charge of $10.00 per month applies for all properties with HVAC systems for our HVAC Maintenance Reduction Program. You no longer have to remember to go buy new filters every 90 days; receive it on your doorstep and simply install.

We want your rental experience to be a delight that treats you with the respect and attentiveness you deserve. Whether you’re dealing with a maintenance emergency or have general questions regarding your home, we want to provide you with an immediate response 24/7/365. Weekend, holidays, or middle of the night, we want you to have the help you need. To give you the care and attention that you deserve, we’ve chosen to partner with a company called Latchel to offer you a 24/7 Home Assistant for $14.99 per month. Not only do you get a personal home assistant 24/7, they cover some Tenant maintenance fees that may arise during a tenancy. Brochure with full details available.

Rental Qualifications:
-Tenant credit score of at least 680 with no unpaid liens or collections
-No bankruptcy, foreclosure, or judgments in last 3 years
-Tenant combined gross monthly income equal to at least 3x monthly rent
-Minimum 1 year with current employer
-No evictions in past 5 years
-Tenant has minimum 3 years verifiable good rental history with Current & Previous Landlord

Application Process: A complete application is necessary from each adult (anyone 18 years or older) who intends to reside at the property or stay more than 3 days per month. An application fee is required for each application as a processing fee to verify income, credit, and eviction history. The fee is non-refundable once the application processing has begun. We accept payment for processing online by credit card. Please submit the following with each application: Valid photo ID, Last Two Pay Stubs, Most Recent Bank Statement, and $45.00 Application Fee. *Please note any information incorrectly entered on an application requiring re-running the application will require an additional $45.00 application fee and your written authorization so please double check your social, date of birth and previous addresses. **Some properties may work with qualified co-signers if Applicant does not meet the criteria listed above. Thank you!

Rental Verification Process:
For Landlord verifications Titan Property Management uses a third party 24/7 service to gather rental verifications, LandLord Verification™ Online submitted through our portal at www.landlordv.com/titan
*There is a $7.95 fee for up to 3 Landlord references. We require current and previous Landlord reference for each Applicant so if Applicants have different Landlords they will each be required to submit.
**Addresses provided are matched to credit report and Ownership is pulled through Title to verify accuracy.

To schedule a showing please click the schedule showing button if available now or contact our leasing team at (916) 553-2866.

Titan Property Management
CalBRE License #01295137

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

