Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:45 AM

4335 Lakebreeze Drive

4335 Lakebreeze Drive · (916) 988-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA 95677
Mission Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4335 Lakebreeze Drive · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.

Amenities include living room, dining area, family room, fireplace, breakfast nook, open kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, central heat & air, laundry room, master suite with bonus area, 3 car garage, covered patio, nicely landscaped backyard, monthly lawn service included.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays All Utilities and $10.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal and online payment option.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE3543569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Lakebreeze Drive have any available units?
4335 Lakebreeze Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4335 Lakebreeze Drive have?
Some of 4335 Lakebreeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 Lakebreeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Lakebreeze Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Lakebreeze Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4335 Lakebreeze Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4335 Lakebreeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4335 Lakebreeze Drive does offer parking.
Does 4335 Lakebreeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4335 Lakebreeze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Lakebreeze Drive have a pool?
No, 4335 Lakebreeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4335 Lakebreeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 4335 Lakebreeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Lakebreeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4335 Lakebreeze Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4335 Lakebreeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4335 Lakebreeze Drive has units with air conditioning.
