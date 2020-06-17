4335 Lakebreeze Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.



Amenities include living room, dining area, family room, fireplace, breakfast nook, open kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, central heat & air, laundry room, master suite with bonus area, 3 car garage, covered patio, nicely landscaped backyard, monthly lawn service included.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays All Utilities and $10.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal and online payment option.



For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE3543569)