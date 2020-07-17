708 38th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Two Bedroom + Bonus Room House in Richmond!! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! - 1,199 sq ft 2 bed + large bonus room/ 1 bath single family house in Richmond. Everything in the house is brand new and remodeled! The home features wood flooring throughout with brand new paint, baseboards, windows & doors. Spacious living area that leads to the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen with brand new granite counter tops, cabinets and appliances included. Full bathroom with new vanity, toilet and tub/shower combination. Large bonus room off the dining area that leads to the backyard and garage. Washer/dryer included. MUST SEE! Home is still under renovations- new photos to be posted soon!!!



Please visit our website for additional information & to set up a showing!

Utopia Management East Bay

Eastbay@utopiamanagement.com

510-556-1111



DRE 01197438

www.utopiamanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880666)