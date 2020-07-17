All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

708 38th Street

708 38th Street · (510) 556-1111 ext. 1160
Location

708 38th Street, Richmond, CA 94805
North and East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 708 38th Street · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Two Bedroom + Bonus Room House in Richmond!! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! - 1,199 sq ft 2 bed + large bonus room/ 1 bath single family house in Richmond. Everything in the house is brand new and remodeled! The home features wood flooring throughout with brand new paint, baseboards, windows & doors. Spacious living area that leads to the dining area and kitchen. Kitchen with brand new granite counter tops, cabinets and appliances included. Full bathroom with new vanity, toilet and tub/shower combination. Large bonus room off the dining area that leads to the backyard and garage. Washer/dryer included. MUST SEE! Home is still under renovations- new photos to be posted soon!!!

Please visit our website for additional information & to set up a showing!
Utopia Management East Bay
Eastbay@utopiamanagement.com
510-556-1111

DRE 01197438
www.utopiamanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 38th Street have any available units?
708 38th Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 38th Street have?
Some of 708 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 708 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 708 38th Street offers parking.
Does 708 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 38th Street have a pool?
No, 708 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 708 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
