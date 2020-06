Amenities

UPDATED UPPER UNIT ON POINT RICHMOND HILLS - Property Id: 152136



The home is updated and well maintained, very clean and is absolutely beautiful and features:

- New Laminate flooring and fresh paint.

- Kitchen has new granite countertops with new Stainless Steel range/oven & fridge

- Living room has a fireplace + balcony

- Large bright master bedroom with walk-in closet and 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets too.

- Recessed new LED lighting all throughout the whole unit.

- New double dual windows throughout all the rooms.

- The storage unit included with this rental has hook-ups for washer and dryer and shelving unit

- Deck area is great for entertaining

- It's situated in great and safe cul-de-sac in upper scale neighborhood.

- It has access to public transportation and less than 5 minutes from 580 highway

- Minutes away from the University of Berkeley, Costco and Marin County

- Tenants responsible for all utilities.

- Pet Policy: Accept cats and dogs. Maximum 2 pets with additional deposit per pet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152136

