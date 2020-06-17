All apartments in Richmond
5308 Columbia Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

5308 Columbia Ave.

5308 Columbia Avenue · (510) 834-8030 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA 94804
Southwest Richmond Annex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5308 Columbia Ave. - 5308 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580. This spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath unit features a completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathroom, living room, and bedroom. Residents enjoy all the shops and restaurants within a few blocks to the El Cerrito shopping center. As well as its close proximity to Costco, Gym, Cinema.

Additional Features Include:

Spacious 1 Bedroom Unit
On-Site Laundry - Coin-Op
Near Public Transportation
Stainless Steel Electric Range / Oven
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Front Yard
Attached Parking Garage

Rental Requirements:

Good Verifiable Rental History
No Evictions
Gross Income 3 times the monthly rent

Lease Terms:
1-year lease
No smoking
No pet

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Columbia Ave. have any available units?
5308 Columbia Ave. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5308 Columbia Ave. have?
Some of 5308 Columbia Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Columbia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Columbia Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Columbia Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Columbia Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 5308 Columbia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Columbia Ave. does offer parking.
Does 5308 Columbia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Columbia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Columbia Ave. have a pool?
No, 5308 Columbia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Columbia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5308 Columbia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Columbia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Columbia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Columbia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 Columbia Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
