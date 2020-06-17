5308 Columbia Ave.

Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580. This spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath unit features a completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathroom, living room, and bedroom. Residents enjoy all the shops and restaurants within a few blocks to the El Cerrito shopping center. As well as its close proximity to Costco, Gym, Cinema.
Additional Features Include:
Spacious 1 Bedroom Unit
On-Site Laundry - Coin-Op
Near Public Transportation
Stainless Steel Electric Range / Oven
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Front Yard
Attached Parking Garage
Rental Requirements:
Good Verifiable Rental History
No Evictions
Gross Income 3 times the monthly rent
Lease Terms:
1-year lease
No smoking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5603886)