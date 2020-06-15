All apartments in Richmond
3823 Waller Avenue

3823 Waller Avenue · (510) 213-6322
Location

3823 Waller Avenue, Richmond, CA 94804
Park Plaza

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This well-maintained unit has fresh paint updated bathroom, new mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with new appliances, and open living room. Tile floors in living room and cherry laminate in bedrooms. Secure covered parking in a quiet 4-PLEX. Located across the street from MLK Elementary School. Centrally located to shopping freeways and less than 2 miles from El Cerrito Del Norte BART, Richmond Marina and Ferry

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Waller Avenue have any available units?
3823 Waller Avenue has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3823 Waller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Waller Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Waller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3823 Waller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 3823 Waller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3823 Waller Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3823 Waller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Waller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Waller Avenue have a pool?
No, 3823 Waller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Waller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3823 Waller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Waller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 Waller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3823 Waller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3823 Waller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
