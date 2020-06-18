371 Carlston Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt. Tamalpais from your kitchen and porch. Eat-in kitchen has washer & dryer, dishwasher, frighted, smooth top electric stove, granite countertops, maple cabinets. Lovely hardwood floors, lots of closets. Garage and own storage unit on lower level. A great place to call home.

EXTRAS: includes enclosed garage and storage unit, washer and dryer in kitchen, gardener. Also, owner pays for gas which provides heating and hot water. That's a lot of extras for your convenience.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/richmond-ca?lid=13179417



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677726)