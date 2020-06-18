All apartments in Richmond
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:38 AM

371 Carlston Street

371 Carlston Street · (510) 501-1525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA 94805
East Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 371 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt. Tamalpais from your kitchen and porch. Eat-in kitchen has washer & dryer, dishwasher, frighted, smooth top electric stove, granite countertops, maple cabinets. Lovely hardwood floors, lots of closets. Garage and own storage unit on lower level. A great place to call home.
EXTRAS: includes enclosed garage and storage unit, washer and dryer in kitchen, gardener. Also, owner pays for gas which provides heating and hot water. That's a lot of extras for your convenience.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/richmond-ca?lid=13179417

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Carlston Street have any available units?
371 Carlston Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 371 Carlston Street have?
Some of 371 Carlston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Carlston Street currently offering any rent specials?
371 Carlston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Carlston Street pet-friendly?
No, 371 Carlston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 371 Carlston Street offer parking?
Yes, 371 Carlston Street does offer parking.
Does 371 Carlston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 Carlston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Carlston Street have a pool?
No, 371 Carlston Street does not have a pool.
Does 371 Carlston Street have accessible units?
No, 371 Carlston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Carlston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Carlston Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Carlston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 Carlston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
