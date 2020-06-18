All apartments in Richmond
Last updated February 6 2020 at 2:45 AM

331 E RICHMOND AVE

331 East Richmond Avenue · (415) 823-1619
Location

331 East Richmond Avenue, Richmond, CA 94801
Point Richmond

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
A rare single family home rental in cozy Point Richmond, this recently-renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath Victorian, features: Beautiful hardwood floors
Chef's kitchen featuring Kitchenaid refrigerator and dishwasher, and Fisher Paykel dual oven gas range.
A formal dining room
Skylights offer beautiful natural light in the kitchen, dining room and main bathroom
Clawfoot tub and Washlet bidet
Granite countertops in kitchen and master bath
High efficiency, large capacity washer and dryer
Patio, garden and deck, ready for barbequing with friends The home is a five minute walk to historic and charming downtown Point Richmond's dozens of restaurants and cafes, quaint shops, grocery, theater, a hotel, library, and galleries. There is also Point Richmond's famous Municipal Natatorium, commonly known as "The Plunge", which is a historic large public swimming pool built in the 1920s. Or walk through the Ferry Point tunnel to Keller Beach and Miller-Knox park, with hiking trails and breathtaking views of the bay. Take the new Richmond ferry to San Francisco, a five minute drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 E RICHMOND AVE have any available units?
331 E RICHMOND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, CA.
What amenities does 331 E RICHMOND AVE have?
Some of 331 E RICHMOND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 E RICHMOND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
331 E RICHMOND AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 E RICHMOND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 331 E RICHMOND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 331 E RICHMOND AVE offer parking?
No, 331 E RICHMOND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 331 E RICHMOND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 E RICHMOND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 E RICHMOND AVE have a pool?
Yes, 331 E RICHMOND AVE has a pool.
Does 331 E RICHMOND AVE have accessible units?
No, 331 E RICHMOND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 331 E RICHMOND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 E RICHMOND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 E RICHMOND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 E RICHMOND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
