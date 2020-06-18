331 E RICHMOND AVE

Amenities

A rare single family home rental in cozy Point Richmond, this recently-renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath Victorian, features: Beautiful hardwood floors

Chef's kitchen featuring Kitchenaid refrigerator and dishwasher, and Fisher Paykel dual oven gas range.

A formal dining room

Skylights offer beautiful natural light in the kitchen, dining room and main bathroom

Clawfoot tub and Washlet bidet

Granite countertops in kitchen and master bath

High efficiency, large capacity washer and dryer

Patio, garden and deck, ready for barbequing with friends The home is a five minute walk to historic and charming downtown Point Richmond's dozens of restaurants and cafes, quaint shops, grocery, theater, a hotel, library, and galleries. There is also Point Richmond's famous Municipal Natatorium, commonly known as "The Plunge", which is a historic large public swimming pool built in the 1920s. Or walk through the Ferry Point tunnel to Keller Beach and Miller-Knox park, with hiking trails and breathtaking views of the bay. Take the new Richmond ferry to San Francisco, a five minute drive away.