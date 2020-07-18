All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806, USA

2868 Hilltop Mall Road · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2868 Hilltop Mall Road, Richmond, CA 94806

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5effcb9e1fa18777447fe930 Beautiful & light-filled 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths home ready to move in. Great location, directly across from Hilltop Mall. Easy access to public transportation and freeway for commuters. Split level unit with small private side yard. Each bedroom has a private bath, with a half bath on the main level. Master bedroom has a large & newly installed California walk-in Closet, Main entry has a bedroom with a full bath-ideal for in-law or guest. Wonderful separation of space throughout. Walk out the fence door to a nice patio for entertaining or just relaxing. 2-car garage with guest and street parking. Hilltop Mall is undergoing a tremendous renovation with new shops, restaurants, a 24 Hour Fitness and more...

Key features:
Built in 2005 with many upgrades
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
* Downstairs has one bedroom & a full bath
* Tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms
* Double-pane windows
Updated kitchen with solid countertops
Gas stove, dishwasher, double doors refrigerator
Formal dining & living areas
Ample closets in all bedrooms
Carpet throughout
Separate shower & tub, double sinks in master suite
Private fenced side yard
New Washer & dryer in laundry room
2-car garage plus street parking
Easy access to Highway #80
Hilltop District Neighborhood

No smoker, No pet, No subletting
Ready to move in, minimum one year contract
$3,100/month rent & $4,000 security deposit
Tenants pay all utilities
Current credit report & paystub are required
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, please drive by the area and check out the surroundings before requesting any showing appointments. Thank you very much & please stay vigilant and safe.

(RLNE5910286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

