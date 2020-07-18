2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806, USA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5effcb9e1fa18777447fe930 Beautiful & light-filled 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths home ready to move in. Great location, directly across from Hilltop Mall. Easy access to public transportation and freeway for commuters. Split level unit with small private side yard. Each bedroom has a private bath, with a half bath on the main level. Master bedroom has a large & newly installed California walk-in Closet, Main entry has a bedroom with a full bath-ideal for in-law or guest. Wonderful separation of space throughout. Walk out the fence door to a nice patio for entertaining or just relaxing. 2-car garage with guest and street parking. Hilltop Mall is undergoing a tremendous renovation with new shops, restaurants, a 24 Hour Fitness and more...



Key features:

Built in 2005 with many upgrades

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

* Downstairs has one bedroom & a full bath

* Tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms

* Double-pane windows

Updated kitchen with solid countertops

Gas stove, dishwasher, double doors refrigerator

Formal dining & living areas

Ample closets in all bedrooms

Carpet throughout

Separate shower & tub, double sinks in master suite

Private fenced side yard

New Washer & dryer in laundry room

2-car garage plus street parking

Easy access to Highway #80

Hilltop District Neighborhood



No smoker, No pet, No subletting

Ready to move in, minimum one year contract

$3,100/month rent & $4,000 security deposit

Tenants pay all utilities

Current credit report & paystub are required

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, please drive by the area and check out the surroundings before requesting any showing appointments. Thank you very much & please stay vigilant and safe.



(RLNE5910286)