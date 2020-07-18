2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806, USA

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5effcb9e1fa18777447fe930 Beautiful & light-filled 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths home ready to move in. Great location, directly across from Hilltop Mall. Easy access to public transportation and freeway for commuters. Split level unit with small private side yard. Each bedroom has a private bath, with a half bath on the main level. Master bedroom has a large & newly installed California walk-in Closet, Main entry has a bedroom with a full bath-ideal for in-law or guest. Wonderful separation of space throughout. Walk out the fence door to a nice patio for entertaining or just relaxing. 2-car garage with guest and street parking. Hilltop Mall is undergoing a tremendous renovation with new shops, restaurants, a 24 Hour Fitness and more...
Key features:
Built in 2005 with many upgrades
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
* Downstairs has one bedroom & a full bath
* Tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms
* Double-pane windows
Updated kitchen with solid countertops
Gas stove, dishwasher, double doors refrigerator
Formal dining & living areas
Ample closets in all bedrooms
Carpet throughout
Separate shower & tub, double sinks in master suite
Private fenced side yard
New Washer & dryer in laundry room
2-car garage plus street parking
Easy access to Highway #80
Hilltop District Neighborhood
No smoker, No pet, No subletting
Ready to move in, minimum one year contract
$3,100/month rent & $4,000 security deposit
Tenants pay all utilities
Current credit report & paystub are required
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, please drive by the area and check out the surroundings before requesting any showing appointments. Thank you very much & please stay vigilant and safe.
(RLNE5910286)