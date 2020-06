Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Lower Level Unit - Property Id: 67661



This excellent living space was just remodeled. Be the very first tenant to enjoy it! Below are the features of this unit:



- Two ample bedrooms with vaulted ceilings

- Walk-in closet

- Newly remodeled bathroom with spacious shower

- New floors

- Brand new spacious kitchen including dishwasher, gas stove, and garbage disposal.

- All new appliances

- Direct access to large backyard.

- Shared washer and dryer with private access to laundry room.



- Move-in costs will be first month's rent ($2150) plus security deposit of $2150.

- Garbage is included, but all other utilities are not included.

- No dogs (a cat may be ok).

- Must pass background and credit checks



OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 7TH 2PM-4PM

AND SUNDAY JULY 8TH 2-4PM

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/67661

