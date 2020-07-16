2726 Humphrey Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Arezoo Sorkhabi - Agt: 925-3896581 - Humphrey Ave, RichmondGorgeous Unit in North-east Richmond Community. Elegant Kitchen With Granite Tile Counters, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Kenmore Gas Range, Stainless Steel Kenmore Hood, Fridge ,Spacious Bar & Beautiful Cabinets. Huge Laundry room with converted garage which could be used as a third bedroom , guest room or office .Low Maintenance Backyard With covered Patio and a storage unit .call (510) 423-1919 to see this amazing unit today !- $40 Application fee.-The cost of utilities to split between upper and lower unit