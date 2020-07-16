All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:25 AM

2726 Humphrey Ave

2726 Humphrey Avenue · (925) 389-6581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2726 Humphrey Avenue, Richmond, CA 94804
North and East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Arezoo Sorkhabi - Agt: 925-3896581 - Humphrey Ave, RichmondGorgeous Unit in North-east Richmond Community. Elegant Kitchen With Granite Tile Counters, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Kenmore Gas Range, Stainless Steel Kenmore Hood, Fridge ,Spacious Bar & Beautiful Cabinets. Huge Laundry room with converted garage which could be used as a third bedroom , guest room or office .Low Maintenance Backyard With covered Patio and a storage unit .call (510) 423-1919 to see this amazing unit today !- $40 Application fee.-The cost of utilities to split between upper and lower unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Humphrey Ave have any available units?
2726 Humphrey Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2726 Humphrey Ave have?
Some of 2726 Humphrey Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Humphrey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Humphrey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Humphrey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Humphrey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 2726 Humphrey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Humphrey Ave offers parking.
Does 2726 Humphrey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Humphrey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Humphrey Ave have a pool?
No, 2726 Humphrey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Humphrey Ave have accessible units?
No, 2726 Humphrey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Humphrey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 Humphrey Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 Humphrey Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2726 Humphrey Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
