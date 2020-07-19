All apartments in Richmond
27 Breakers Blvd

27 Breakers Boulevard · (510) 237-3908
Location

27 Breakers Boulevard, Richmond, CA 94804
Marina Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home with bay views for rent in the Richmond Marina Bay. Privately located inside a gated community facing the Bay Trail, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage has an EV electric vehicle charging station, hardwood floors, plush carpeting, and lots of beautiful finishes. Home has had improvements and is equipped with laundry in garage, gas fireplace, and stainless steel appliances, gas stove, range, and dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom with en suite walk-in California closet and en suite bathroom. Spacious backyard for entertainers with pergola covered patio for outdoor dinning, cement paved walkways, and hardwood deck for seating.

Conveniently located steps to bay trail, Richmond Marina and close to Richmond-SF Ferry Terminal, and 580 freeway.
No smoking. No pets. Renter's Insurance Required. Security deposit $6,000.  Tenant pays utilities. Owner maintains front yard.

For a showing, contact Amparo Alejo (510) 323-2292

Jan Feagley, Certified Property Manager BRE# 00777442

Listing Provided by Feagley Realtors/ Feagley Management Investment Inc. (FMI Inc.)

For more available listings check out our website at https://www.feagleyrealtors.com/status/for-rent

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

