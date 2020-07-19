27 Breakers Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home with bay views for rent in the Richmond Marina Bay. Privately located inside a gated community facing the Bay Trail, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage has an EV electric vehicle charging station, hardwood floors, plush carpeting, and lots of beautiful finishes. Home has had improvements and is equipped with laundry in garage, gas fireplace, and stainless steel appliances, gas stove, range, and dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom with en suite walk-in California closet and en suite bathroom. Spacious backyard for entertainers with pergola covered patio for outdoor dinning, cement paved walkways, and hardwood deck for seating.



Conveniently located steps to bay trail, Richmond Marina and close to Richmond-SF Ferry Terminal, and 580 freeway.

No smoking. No pets. Renter's Insurance Required. Security deposit $6,000. Tenant pays utilities. Owner maintains front yard.



For a showing, contact Amparo Alejo (510) 323-2292



Jan Feagley, Certified Property Manager BRE# 00777442



Listing Provided by Feagley Realtors/ Feagley Management Investment Inc. (FMI Inc.)



For more available listings check out our website at https://www.feagleyrealtors.com/status/for-rent



