1022 Canyon Oaks Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning hot tub alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry hot tub

1022 Canyon Oaks, El Sobrante - Spacious, light and airy, this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home, in the highly desirable neighborhood of Canyon Oaks, The home, built in 2002, is move-in ready with updated kitchen, with gas range and refrigerator, that opens to a spacious family room with an abundance of natural light. Large living/dining rooms with vaulted ceiling. Expansive master suite with updated spa-like master bath includes a soaking tub, separate shower stall and a double sink vanity. New wide plank flooring. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Central heat and A/C, alarm system are just some of the many features. The back yard features tiled terrace with pastoral and wooded views. Great court location, with no rear neighbors. Close to several parks, San Pablo Reservoir, and minutes to Orinda. Call Rick Fiset, agent, at 925-362-0415 for more information or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5834870)