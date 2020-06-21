All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1022 Canyon Oaks Dr.

1022 Canyon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Canyon Oaks Drive, Richmond, CA 94803

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
hot tub
1022 Canyon Oaks, El Sobrante - Spacious, light and airy, this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home, in the highly desirable neighborhood of Canyon Oaks, The home, built in 2002, is move-in ready with updated kitchen, with gas range and refrigerator, that opens to a spacious family room with an abundance of natural light. Large living/dining rooms with vaulted ceiling. Expansive master suite with updated spa-like master bath includes a soaking tub, separate shower stall and a double sink vanity. New wide plank flooring. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Central heat and A/C, alarm system are just some of the many features. The back yard features tiled terrace with pastoral and wooded views. Great court location, with no rear neighbors. Close to several parks, San Pablo Reservoir, and minutes to Orinda. Call Rick Fiset, agent, at 925-362-0415 for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5834870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. have any available units?
1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, CA.
What amenities does 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. have?
Some of 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. offer parking?
No, 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. have a pool?
No, 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1022 Canyon Oaks Dr. has units with air conditioning.
