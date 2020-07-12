/
/
/
centennial
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
227 Apartments for rent in Centennial, Redwood City, CA
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
95 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brewster Place
600 Brewster Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,658
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,672
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Results within 1 mile of Centennial
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
9 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,695
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
79 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,373
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
611 Manzanita Street
611 Manzanita Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
544 sqft
This 1Bedroom 1Bath home has a designated covered parking and a storage unit. There is common area space shared between tenants. Nearby schools include Central Community School, Central Community High School and Hoover Elementary School.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
1405 Marshall Street, Suite A - 707
1405 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Enjoy all the beautiful perks of living close to Downtown Redwood City! Marymount Apartments are located in the heart of Redwood City and walking distance to Sequoia Station. Close by all convenient shopping and dining areas, highways 101 and 280.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Master Suite
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1737 sqft
Unit Master Suite Available 08/01/20 $2000 master suite includeUtilities/RedwoodCity,CA - Property Id: 304559 Seeking professional(s) for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Claremont Ave Unit 10
19 Claremont Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
982 sqft
Redwood City- SPACIOUS, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, UPGRADED, Beautiful Kitchen, Great Location - FABULOUS, CLEAN Beautiful unit in Redwood City, a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a sprawling big living room with a fireplace and access to a private balcony, an
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
23 Oakdale ST
23 Oakdale Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home Located In The Prestigious Redwood City Edgewood Park Neighborhood. This Natural Light Filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Feature 2080 Sq. Ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
440 Madison Avenue
440 Madison Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1570 sqft
Charming three bedroom + bonus room, two bath single family home. Just off of Woodside Road and El Camino Real and minutes from Highway 101. New flooring, new paint, and the majority of new the windows are new. Includes washer/dryer as well.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
21 Birch Street
21 Birch Street, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. This is the largest unit in a Triplex located in the neighborhood of Mt. Carmel in desirable Redwood City. Close to parks, library, Caltrain, shops, HWY 82, 84, 101, 280.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
193 Redwood Ave 5
193 Redwood Ave, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
600 sqft
Newly Remodeled, in-unit laundry, covered parking - Property Id: 306480 Rent this newly remodeled, lovely, furnished one-bedroom apartment and enjoy the convenience of a central location, right in the heart of Redwood City.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Laurel St # 403
1001 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1094 sqft
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Fantastic Location on Laurel St - 1001 Laurel St # 403 San Carlos, CA 94070 Text or Call Devyn at 650-483-0679 to schedule a private showing.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Roosevelt Avenue
146 Roosevelt Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1130 sqft
146 Roosevelt Avenue Available 08/20/20 STUNNING SPANISH STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME 2BR/1BA CHEFS KITCHEN UPDATED BATH HUGE BACKYARD MULTIPLE PARKING - 146 Roosevelt Avenue 2BR/1BA Single Family Home $3,950 YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS STUNNING
Results within 5 miles of Centennial
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,473
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,561
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
42 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,593
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,473
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,514
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
912 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
24 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CASan Carlos, CAMenlo Park, CABelmont, CAPalo Alto, CAFoster City, CAEast Palo Alto, CA