Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

618 Topaz St

618 Topaz Street · (415) 493-8259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

618 Topaz Street, Redwood City, CA 94061
Roosevelt

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $5600 · Avail. Sep 4

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
playground
bbq/grill
Available 09/04/20 3/3 clean, designer home w huge backyard - Property Id: 290862

From the white picket fence & the welcoming porch, to the generous, sun-filled rear yard, make yourself at home.
Offering 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, this home is designed to live in community plus have private retreat spaces. Updated kitchen opens up to your dining guests.
Outdoor living with a brand new sunroom, bocce ball court, outdoor BBQ kitchen, playground and picnic area for kids. Backyard has abundant fruit trees-apple, peach, lemon, cherry, nectarine, pluots!
Perfectly located for commute, shopping & recreation. We're on a quiet street with easy access to 280 or El Camino.

Other pluses: fully furnished with high quality midcentury furniture and Tesla charger in driveway.

**Available starting June 30, 2020. Current tenants are moving out mid-June, so we can schedule views then. Please do not disturb tenants
No smoking
No pets
No garage access. Only driveway and street parking
Due to frequent SPAM calls, please email Property Manager at RWCCardinals@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290862
Property Id 290862

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Topaz St have any available units?
618 Topaz St has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Topaz St have?
Some of 618 Topaz St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Topaz St currently offering any rent specials?
618 Topaz St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Topaz St pet-friendly?
No, 618 Topaz St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 618 Topaz St offer parking?
No, 618 Topaz St does not offer parking.
Does 618 Topaz St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Topaz St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Topaz St have a pool?
No, 618 Topaz St does not have a pool.
Does 618 Topaz St have accessible units?
No, 618 Topaz St does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Topaz St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Topaz St has units with dishwashers.
