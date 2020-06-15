618 Topaz St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court playground bbq/grill

Available 09/04/20 3/3 clean, designer home w huge backyard - Property Id: 290862



From the white picket fence & the welcoming porch, to the generous, sun-filled rear yard, make yourself at home.

Offering 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, this home is designed to live in community plus have private retreat spaces. Updated kitchen opens up to your dining guests.

Outdoor living with a brand new sunroom, bocce ball court, outdoor BBQ kitchen, playground and picnic area for kids. Backyard has abundant fruit trees-apple, peach, lemon, cherry, nectarine, pluots!

Perfectly located for commute, shopping & recreation. We're on a quiet street with easy access to 280 or El Camino.



Other pluses: fully furnished with high quality midcentury furniture and Tesla charger in driveway.



**Available starting June 30, 2020. Current tenants are moving out mid-June, so we can schedule views then. Please do not disturb tenants

No smoking

No pets

No garage access. Only driveway and street parking

Due to frequent SPAM calls, please email Property Manager at RWCCardinals@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290862

