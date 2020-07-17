6 Waterside Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

DESCRIPTION

Lovely Two-story 4 Bedroom / 2 ½ Bath - Master Suite + 3 Bedrooms + living room have high vaulted ceilings.

Spacious rooms, formal living room/dinning and family room



FEATURES

Large Kitchen with eating area, natural wood cabinets, with ample storage, Corian countertops.

Front yard is Landscape Serviced.

Rear yard patio featuring a pergola, great for entertaining

Washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, compactor, double pane windows,



LOCATION

Easy access to HWY 92 and HWY 101 - Between heart of Silicon Valley and San Francisco.



Need verifiable stable income, good credit, good tenant references.Tenant to purchase rental insurance

No PETS , No SMOKING, No Subleasing, sharing or Airbnb



First month's rent of $5,500 plus security deposit

Minimum one-year lease

Credit/Background Check fee to be paid direct to company per adult.

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Please provide your direct email address and phone number when responding.

No Pets Allowed



