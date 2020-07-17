All apartments in Redwood City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6 Waterside Cir

6 Waterside Circle · (510) 247-3287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Waterside Circle, Redwood City, CA 94065
Redwood Shores

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
walking trail at water's edge - Property Id: 303986

DESCRIPTION
Lovely Two-story 4 Bedroom / 2 ½ Bath - Master Suite + 3 Bedrooms + living room have high vaulted ceilings.
Spacious rooms, formal living room/dinning and family room

FEATURES
Large Kitchen with eating area, natural wood cabinets, with ample storage, Corian countertops.
Front yard is Landscape Serviced.
Rear yard patio featuring a pergola, great for entertaining
Washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, compactor, double pane windows,

LOCATION
Easy access to HWY 92 and HWY 101 - Between heart of Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

Need verifiable stable income, good credit, good tenant references.Tenant to purchase rental insurance
No PETS , No SMOKING, No Subleasing, sharing or Airbnb

First month's rent of $5,500 plus security deposit
Minimum one-year lease
Credit/Background Check fee to be paid direct to company per adult.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Please provide your direct email address and phone number when responding.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6-waterside-cir-redwood-city-ca/303986
Property Id 303986

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5941704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Waterside Cir have any available units?
6 Waterside Cir has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Waterside Cir have?
Some of 6 Waterside Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Waterside Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6 Waterside Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Waterside Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6 Waterside Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 6 Waterside Cir offer parking?
No, 6 Waterside Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6 Waterside Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Waterside Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Waterside Cir have a pool?
No, 6 Waterside Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6 Waterside Cir have accessible units?
No, 6 Waterside Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Waterside Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Waterside Cir has units with dishwashers.
