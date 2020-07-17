Amenities
walking trail at water's edge
DESCRIPTION
Lovely Two-story 4 Bedroom / 2 ½ Bath - Master Suite + 3 Bedrooms + living room have high vaulted ceilings.
Spacious rooms, formal living room/dinning and family room
FEATURES
Large Kitchen with eating area, natural wood cabinets, with ample storage, Corian countertops.
Front yard is Landscape Serviced.
Rear yard patio featuring a pergola, great for entertaining
Washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, compactor, double pane windows,
LOCATION
Easy access to HWY 92 and HWY 101 - Between heart of Silicon Valley and San Francisco.
Need verifiable stable income, good credit, good tenant references.Tenant to purchase rental insurance
No PETS , No SMOKING, No Subleasing, sharing or Airbnb
First month's rent of $5,500 plus security deposit
Minimum one-year lease
Credit/Background Check fee to be paid direct to company per adult.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Please provide your direct email address and phone number when responding.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6-waterside-cir-redwood-city-ca/303986
Property Id 303986
