4000 Farm Hill Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful Condo 3 beds 2 bath $3900.00



Beautiful one story Condo in sought after FARM HILL VISTA CONDOMINIUM. This is a must see. Located at 4000 Farm Hill Blvd.



Convenient location and easy access to Canada College, restaurants, shops, schools, parks, and freeways.



Home Features:



3 bedrooms



2 full baths



Updated Kitchen



Stainless Steel Appliances



1 Assigned Car port



Washer and Dryer in unit



Backyard with a stunning view



Community Swimming Pool & Club House



Owner pays HOA association fees



Small cat or dog under 20 lbs. Only certain breeds will be allowed. $1000 Pet Deposit is required.



This home is a must see call today to schedule a showing.



Apply online www.legacypg.appfolio.com/listings



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.