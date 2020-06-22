4000 Farm Hill Boulevard

Amenities
Beautiful Condo 3 beds 2 bath $3900.00
Beautiful one story Condo in sought after FARM HILL VISTA CONDOMINIUM. This is a must see. Located at 4000 Farm Hill Blvd.
Convenient location and easy access to Canada College, restaurants, shops, schools, parks, and freeways.
Home Features:
3 bedrooms
2 full baths
Updated Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
1 Assigned Car port
Washer and Dryer in unit
Backyard with a stunning view
Community Swimming Pool & Club House
Owner pays HOA association fees
Small cat or dog under 20 lbs. Only certain breeds will be allowed. $1000 Pet Deposit is required.
This home is a must see call today to schedule a showing.
Apply online www.legacypg.appfolio.com/listings
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.