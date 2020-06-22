All apartments in Redwood City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

4000 Farm Hill Boulevard

4000 Farm Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Farm Hill Boulevard, Redwood City, CA 94061
Farm Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful Condo 3 beds 2 bath $3900.00

Beautiful one story Condo in sought after FARM HILL VISTA CONDOMINIUM. This is a must see. Located at 4000 Farm Hill Blvd.

Convenient location and easy access to Canada College, restaurants, shops, schools, parks, and freeways.

Home Features:

3 bedrooms

2 full baths

Updated Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

1 Assigned Car port

Washer and Dryer in unit

Backyard with a stunning view

Community Swimming Pool & Club House

Owner pays HOA association fees

Small cat or dog under 20 lbs. Only certain breeds will be allowed. $1000 Pet Deposit is required.

This home is a must see call today to schedule a showing.

Apply online www.legacypg.appfolio.com/listings

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard have any available units?
4000 Farm Hill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redwood City, CA.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard have?
Some of 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Farm Hill Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Farm Hill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
