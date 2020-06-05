All apartments in Redwood City
193 Redwood Ave 5

193 Redwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

193 Redwood Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061
Palm Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Remodeled, in-unit laundry, covered parking - Property Id: 306480

Rent this newly remodeled, lovely, furnished one-bedroom apartment and enjoy the convenience of a central location, right in the heart of Redwood City.

El Camino Real and major highways nearby offer access to the best restaurants and shopping in the area, and serve as a gateway to San Francisco, the South Bay, and East Bay. Hop on Caltrain at Redwood City Station for an easy commute to work or play. Check out the large expanse of scenic trails, parks, and open green spaces for a relaxing adventure in California nature.

Whole-house renovation is just completed with tons of features:
- New Wood Flooring;
- Modern Kitchen with Dining Area: high-end appliances (dishwasher, stove, range fan, refrigerator, disposal), hardwood cabinet with loads of cabinet space
- Remodeled Bathroom
- High-end Washer & Dryer;

- Walking distance to restaurants, grocery markets, fast-food, gas stations, Starbucks, shopping centers, banks, parks, hospitals, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306480
Property Id 306480

(RLNE5878546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Redwood Ave 5 have any available units?
193 Redwood Ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redwood City, CA.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 193 Redwood Ave 5 have?
Some of 193 Redwood Ave 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Redwood Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
193 Redwood Ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Redwood Ave 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 Redwood Ave 5 is pet friendly.
Does 193 Redwood Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 193 Redwood Ave 5 offers parking.
Does 193 Redwood Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 193 Redwood Ave 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Redwood Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 193 Redwood Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 193 Redwood Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 193 Redwood Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Redwood Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Redwood Ave 5 has units with dishwashers.
