193 Redwood Ave 5

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly Remodeled, in-unit laundry, covered parking



Rent this newly remodeled, lovely, furnished one-bedroom apartment and enjoy the convenience of a central location, right in the heart of Redwood City.



El Camino Real and major highways nearby offer access to the best restaurants and shopping in the area, and serve as a gateway to San Francisco, the South Bay, and East Bay. Hop on Caltrain at Redwood City Station for an easy commute to work or play. Check out the large expanse of scenic trails, parks, and open green spaces for a relaxing adventure in California nature.



Whole-house renovation is just completed with tons of features:

- New Wood Flooring;

- Modern Kitchen with Dining Area: high-end appliances (dishwasher, stove, range fan, refrigerator, disposal), hardwood cabinet with loads of cabinet space

- Remodeled Bathroom

- High-end Washer & Dryer;



- Walking distance to restaurants, grocery markets, fast-food, gas stations, Starbucks, shopping centers, banks, parks, hospitals, etc.

