1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
319 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florence-Graham, CA
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1241 1/4 E 64th St
1241 1/4 E 64th St, Florence-Graham, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
**Mini Open House Sat 23rd from 9am to 10am** **Se mostrara el apartamento este sabado 23 de 9am a 10am** Completely remodeled small unit available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge.
Results within 1 mile of Florence-Graham
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Huntington Park
1 Unit Available
7022 Malbar St.
7022 Malabar Street, Huntington Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
Move in ready, Large 1 Bedroom Ground Floor - Charming and traditional time period Huntington Park apartment ready to call home. Large 1 bedroom,1 bathroom with Hall and bedroom closet space and additional built in storage cabinets.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
354 E 97th Street
354 East 97th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
540 sqft
The unit was freshly painted and has newer laminate flooring throughout the living room, hallway and bedroom and ceramic tile throughout the entry, kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Florence-Graham
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Cultural
62 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
36 Units Available
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
866 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Los Angeles
48 Units Available
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
762 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
46 Units Available
Metro 417
417 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
654 sqft
Luxury living next to Los Angeles' Financial District. Community boasts a doorman, business center, and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments contain granite counters and in-unit laundry. Grand Central Market and the Bradbury Building across the street.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Los Angeles
178 Units Available
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mid-City West
49 Units Available
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
670 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Be, you can find your balance.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
201 Units Available
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
623 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
665 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
32 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
695 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
18 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
216 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,794
639 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
15 Units Available
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
740 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Cultural
48 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
20 Units Available
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,255
825 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
19 Units Available
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
568 sqft
High-end living in South Park. Minutes from Grand Hope Park and the Staples Center. Renovated interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, wood-style plank flooring, and stunning views of the city. Private, controlled access.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
18 Units Available
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
791 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
671 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown Los Angeles
53 Units Available
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
857 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Historic Cultural
18 Units Available
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
773 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Downtown Los Angeles
4 Units Available
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
690 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chapman Flats in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
23 Units Available
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
737 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.
