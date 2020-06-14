252 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Compton, CA

/
1 bedroom apartments
810 W 137th St
810 West 137th Street, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
***NOW RENTING 1BR unit.*** Welcome to Compton is one of the oldest cities in southern Los Angeles County, California. Situated south of downtown Los Angeles. It is known as the "Hub City" due to its geographic centrality in Los Angeles County.
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Downey
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downey
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downey
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Alondra Park
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.
Harbor Gateway South
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gardena
1450 Marine Ave. 6
1450 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
**MUST SEE** 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 301105 1450 Marine Ave.
Bellflower
9040 Ramona St
9040 Ramona Street, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
768 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 296013 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Bellflower near 91 freeway, markets, shopping centers & schools Ceiling fans, granite countertops, has heater, microwave & stove included.
Huntington Park
7022 Malbar St.
7022 Malabar Street, Huntington Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
Move in ready, Large 1 Bedroom Ground Floor - Charming and traditional time period Huntington Park apartment ready to call home. Large 1 bedroom,1 bathroom with Hall and bedroom closet space and additional built in storage cabinets.
California Heights
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.
California Heights
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Addams
5230 Long Beach Blvd. 9 Lower
5230 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
600 sqft
Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 25776 Extra Large one Bedroom Unit Call my Manager Juan at 562 208-2180 1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...
Congress Southwest
1045 W 73rd St
1045 West 73rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Beautiful Guest House - Property Id: 287054 We are renting our new and beautiful little house in the back our gorgeous House, the house has one bedroom, one bathroom, closet, beautiful kitchen, and living room, the rent included all bills Like
Bellflower
9146 Somerset
9146 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698 Call562-219-5924 *Looking for a large 1 bedroom and 1 bath *Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.
Cudahy
4381 Clara St
4381 Clara Street, Cudahy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Close to Schools and transportation very clean quiet neighborhood (RLNE5745784)
Congress Southeast
445 West 88th Street
445 West 88th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1080 sqft
I recently bought a duplex 1 bed 1 bath in each unit. Your welcome to bring your own furniture its a month to month rent bases 3107022286 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
