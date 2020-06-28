All apartments in Redondo Beach
2421 Vanderbilt Lane

Location

2421 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Great beach townhome! Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with all three bedrooms on one level. This split level home includes a sunken living room with fireplace,skylights and vaulted ceilings. Dining room has french doors that open to private deck for BBQ's. Kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space plus a breakfast bar. Master suite has a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and a spacious master bathroom. Indoor laundry room plus a two car garage with direct access to the unit. Light and bright throughout, this is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Vanderbilt Lane have any available units?
2421 Vanderbilt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2421 Vanderbilt Lane have?
Some of 2421 Vanderbilt Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Vanderbilt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Vanderbilt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Vanderbilt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Vanderbilt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2421 Vanderbilt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Vanderbilt Lane offers parking.
Does 2421 Vanderbilt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Vanderbilt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Vanderbilt Lane have a pool?
No, 2421 Vanderbilt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Vanderbilt Lane have accessible units?
No, 2421 Vanderbilt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Vanderbilt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Vanderbilt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Vanderbilt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Vanderbilt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
