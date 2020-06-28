2421 Vanderbilt Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Great beach townhome! Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with all three bedrooms on one level. This split level home includes a sunken living room with fireplace,skylights and vaulted ceilings. Dining room has french doors that open to private deck for BBQ's. Kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space plus a breakfast bar. Master suite has a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and a spacious master bathroom. Indoor laundry room plus a two car garage with direct access to the unit. Light and bright throughout, this is a must-see!