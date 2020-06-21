1555 Orange Ave #406

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Orange Garden Townhomes with NEW paint, laminate flooring downstairs, fireplace in living room, granite countertops in kitchen, range, microhood, dishwasher, central air, washer/dryer hookups, 2 master bedroom suites both with walk-in closets and private balcony, 1 of the masters also has a fireplace, fenced front patio, attached 2 car garage and access to community pool, spa and clubhouse. Sorry NO Pets. Trash Included. 8 month Lease.



Our rental Criteria:

Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property

Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses

More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)

Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home



No Pets Allowed



