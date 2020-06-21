All apartments in Redlands
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Ave #406

1555 Orange Avenue · (909) 478-7725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA 92373
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1555 Orange Ave #406 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Orange Garden Townhomes with NEW paint, laminate flooring downstairs, fireplace in living room, granite countertops in kitchen, range, microhood, dishwasher, central air, washer/dryer hookups, 2 master bedroom suites both with walk-in closets and private balcony, 1 of the masters also has a fireplace, fenced front patio, attached 2 car garage and access to community pool, spa and clubhouse. Sorry NO Pets. Trash Included. 8 month Lease.

You can view all of our available properties online @ www.eastvalleyrentals.net
East Valley Property Management
(909) 478-7725

Our rental Criteria:
Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property
Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses
More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)
Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839995)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

