Beautiful south side Redlands home located on a Cul-de-sac in established neighborhood. Located in the Redlands Unified School District, Redlands Community Hospital blocks away and Loma Linda University/ Medical Center nearby. Large entry way leads into this wonderful split level floor plan with a country style kitchen with granite counter tops and a step down family room with fireplace. You will appreciate the open and cheerfulness this home has to offer as you enter through the double door entry into the foyer with a high ceiling and large open living room to your right. Outside you will enjoy the large covered patio and tranquility of this private backyard with professionally landscaped low water usage yards, block wall and brick planters with citrus trees.