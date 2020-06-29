Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
2 Sarracenia
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 Sarracenia
2 Sarracenia
·
No Longer Available
Location
2 Sarracenia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***MUST SEE***CLEAN**and TENANT READY**. HIGHLY DESIRABLE SINGLE STORY HOME, CUL DE SAC LOCATION, ACCESS TO GREAT SCHOOLS. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Sarracenia have any available units?
2 Sarracenia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2 Sarracenia have?
Some of 2 Sarracenia's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2 Sarracenia currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sarracenia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sarracenia pet-friendly?
No, 2 Sarracenia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita
.
Does 2 Sarracenia offer parking?
No, 2 Sarracenia does not offer parking.
Does 2 Sarracenia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Sarracenia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sarracenia have a pool?
No, 2 Sarracenia does not have a pool.
Does 2 Sarracenia have accessible units?
No, 2 Sarracenia does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sarracenia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Sarracenia has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
