Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

17330 Via Recanto

17330 via Recanto · No Longer Available
Location

17330 via Recanto, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

- 17330 Via Recanto is a house in Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. This 5,249 square foot house sits on a 4.87 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This property was built in 1961. Nearby schools include R. Roger Rowe Elementary School and R. Roger Rowe Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Stumps Village Market, One24 and Harvest Ranch Market. Nearby coffee shops include Caffe Positano, Thyme In the Ranch and Champagne French Bakery Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Morada Restaurant Rancho Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe Bistro and Delicias Restaurant.

(RLNE5116653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17330 Via Recanto have any available units?
17330 Via Recanto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.
Is 17330 Via Recanto currently offering any rent specials?
17330 Via Recanto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17330 Via Recanto pet-friendly?
No, 17330 Via Recanto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Fe.
Does 17330 Via Recanto offer parking?
No, 17330 Via Recanto does not offer parking.
Does 17330 Via Recanto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17330 Via Recanto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17330 Via Recanto have a pool?
No, 17330 Via Recanto does not have a pool.
Does 17330 Via Recanto have accessible units?
No, 17330 Via Recanto does not have accessible units.
Does 17330 Via Recanto have units with dishwashers?
No, 17330 Via Recanto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17330 Via Recanto have units with air conditioning?
No, 17330 Via Recanto does not have units with air conditioning.
