- 17330 Via Recanto is a house in Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. This 5,249 square foot house sits on a 4.87 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This property was built in 1961. Nearby schools include R. Roger Rowe Elementary School and R. Roger Rowe Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Stumps Village Market, One24 and Harvest Ranch Market. Nearby coffee shops include Caffe Positano, Thyme In the Ranch and Champagne French Bakery Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Morada Restaurant Rancho Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe Bistro and Delicias Restaurant.



(RLNE5116653)