All apartments in Rancho Santa Fe
Find more places like 16825 Via de Santa Fe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
/
16825 Via de Santa Fe
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

16825 Via de Santa Fe

16825 via De Santa Fe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Fe
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

16825 via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16825 Via de Santa Fe have any available units?
16825 Via de Santa Fe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.
What amenities does 16825 Via de Santa Fe have?
Some of 16825 Via de Santa Fe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16825 Via de Santa Fe currently offering any rent specials?
16825 Via de Santa Fe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16825 Via de Santa Fe pet-friendly?
No, 16825 Via de Santa Fe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Fe.
Does 16825 Via de Santa Fe offer parking?
Yes, 16825 Via de Santa Fe offers parking.
Does 16825 Via de Santa Fe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16825 Via de Santa Fe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16825 Via de Santa Fe have a pool?
No, 16825 Via de Santa Fe does not have a pool.
Does 16825 Via de Santa Fe have accessible units?
No, 16825 Via de Santa Fe does not have accessible units.
Does 16825 Via de Santa Fe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16825 Via de Santa Fe has units with dishwashers.
Does 16825 Via de Santa Fe have units with air conditioning?
No, 16825 Via de Santa Fe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Fe 2 BedroomsRancho Santa Fe 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Rancho Santa Fe Apartments with BalconyRancho Santa Fe Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College